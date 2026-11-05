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Garden Grove

Community Cleanup Day rescheduled to Dec 5

4 days ago
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The November Community Cleanup Day has been moved to Saturday, December 5 at the Garden Grove Public Works facility on Newhope St. This is the last Community Cleanup Day of the year and is free for bulky household items.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and will also offer paper shredding, household battery collection, and compost. Neighbors can learn more at ggcity.org/pw/cleanup-days.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garden Grove

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