🏭 Garden Grove Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Garden Grove has a solid mix of hands-on production work right now, from aerospace parts to coffee and tattoo supplies. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour (CA range)

Work with precision tools and aerospace parts at a global manufacturer. This role is great if you have machining experience, like solving technical problems, and want steady, skilled work in a fast-paced production setting.

Employer: Element Tattoo Supply

Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu, 10:00 am–3:00 pm, ~20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.50 per hour

Light warehouse work with daytime hours—picking, packing, shipping, and some local deliveries. Good fit if you want a steady side job with a small, family-owned business and like staying organized and on your feet.

Employer: Valence Surface Technologies

Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift (Fri–Sun, 5:00 am–5:30 pm)

Pay: $16.90–$19.60 per hour DOE + $2.00/hr shift differential

Inspect aircraft parts, read blueprints, and help keep quality high in a busy manufacturing shop. This is ideal if you have at least 1 year of inspection experience and want full-time hours packed into three days.

Employer: Lee’s Sandwiches

Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedules: Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm or 7:30 am–4:00 pm

or Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Help produce and package coffee while keeping equipment and work areas clean. Great if you like routine, can handle repetitive tasks, and want a weekday schedule with no late nights.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.