Garden City’s retail scene is busy, and big stores are hiring steady right now. If you like helping customers and keeping shelves looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5705, Garden City Beach, SC

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, opening/morning shifts

Help shoppers in the fashion department, keep displays stocked and tidy, and support a busy beach-area supercenter. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5705, Garden City Beach, SC

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor, train and support associates, and make sure clothing racks and displays stay full and organized. This role offers strong pay, Walmart’s full benefits, and a clear step up if you already have retail or leadership experience.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 901 Garden City Connector, Garden City, SC

Type: Full-Time

Support the Center Store (grocery) manager by leading the stock crew, keeping aisles clean and full, and making sure customers get fast, friendly service. Good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind some lifting, and want a lead role in a busy neighborhood grocery store.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.