Garden City’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators. If you’ve got New York bar admission and trial chops, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a defense firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a defense firm) Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex defense litigation from start to finish, including trials and appeals, across professional liability, construction, insurance defense, products liability, and general liability. Role is geared to attorneys with 3+ years civil defense experience and strong courtroom/first-chair trial background, with perks like unlimited PTO, no billable minimums, 401k, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading PI firm)

(for a leading PI firm) Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Join a well-known New York personal injury firm that’s been around for 50+ years. You’ll advise clients, negotiate settlements, draft complaints and motions, and handle conferences, depos, mediations, with health, dental, vision, 401k matching, generous PTO, hybrid flexibility, and bonus potential.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the JobID details in the posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.