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🏭 Garden City NY Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Garden City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with a team. Good pay, steady hours, and room to grow if you want a long-term path.
Seasonal Warehouse Worker – Package Handler (UPS Quick Apply)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Garden City, NY
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Fast-paced warehouse role loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs. No experience needed, quick online apply, and you could lock in your first workday in minutes. Great if you want strong weekly pay for the season and a foot in the door with UPS.
Warehouse Associate I
- Employer: Core & Main
- Location: Garden City, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.87/hour
Active warehouse job with inventory work, order processing, and learning lift equipment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and chances to grow your skills through training and tuition help.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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