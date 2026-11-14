Garden City’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms growing in personal injury, family law, and real estate. If you’re an attorney looking to level up or get your start, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading NY personal injury firm)

CyberCoders (for a leading NY personal injury firm) Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed as a range)

This firm has 50+ years in personal injury and is adding several attorneys. You’ll advise clients, handle research, draft complaints and motions, and negotiate settlements, with hybrid flexibility, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and bonus potential. Must have a JD, be admitted to the NY Bar, and have personal injury experience.

Note: There are several nearly identical CyberCoders postings (including “Plaintiff Personal Injury Attorney” and “Personal Injury Attorney” with different JobIDs and dates). They all describe the same type of role at the same firm with the same requirements and benefits.

Employer: Joseph Law Group, P.C.

Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $185,000 yearly, plus potential significant bonuses

Highly respected matrimonial law firm seeking an associate who can independently manage a family law caseload. You’ll handle sophisticated matters with a client-centered, concierge-style practice, and get 401(k), medical, and disability insurance. Requires at least 5 years of matrimonial experience, strong writing, organization, and interpersonal skills.

Employer: Friedman Vartolo LLP

Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 pre-admission / $75,000 post-admission, plus full benefits

Great fit if you’re newly admitted or pending admission in NY and want courtroom and drafting experience. You’ll draft and file summons/complaints and motions, and may appear in local state courts for conferences and hearings. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and fitness reimbursement.

If any of these speak to you, polish your resume, tailor your cover letter, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.