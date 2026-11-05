🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Garden City, NY

Garden City is busy this season, and local hotels and restaurants are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest service, and good perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14.15 – $17.69/hour (varies by location and experience)

Serve guests in Neiman Marcus’ in-store restaurant with a focus on luxury-level service, food and wine knowledge, and polished presentation. Great fit if you have prior serving experience, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want employee discounts plus access to a benefits package if eligible.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14.15 – $17.69/hour (varies by location and experience)

Support the dining room by clearing and resetting tables, running food, and keeping stations stocked and spotless. Good entry point if you’re new to restaurants but can stay on your feet, handle a fast pace, and work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays; eligible staff get benefits and store discounts.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $19.61 – $24.51/hour (varies by location and experience)

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, washing pots and pans, and maintaining clean floors and trash areas to high health standards. This is a more physical, behind-the-scenes role with steady hours and access to full-time benefits plus employee discounts, if you can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Marriott International / OTO Development (Residence Inn)

(Residence Inn) Location: 700 Garden City Plaza, Garden City, NY 11530

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight front-desk role handling guest check-ins/outs, payments, and nightly reports while keeping the lobby friendly and secure. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and travel discounts, ideal if you’re comfortable with night shifts and computer systems.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—seasonal spots in Garden City tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.