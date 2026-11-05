🛒 Garden City Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Garden City’s retail scene is busy, especially around the malls and shopping centers. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles if you like fashion, people, and a fast pace.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $35.00/hour

Help clients style luxury jewelry in-store and online, using digital tools and social media to build your own client book. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and employee discount, plus room to grow across the larger Exemplar Luxury Group.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,472 – $80,610.40/year

Lead a men’s clothing store team, drive sales, and own the customer experience from hiring to visual standards. Good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, love coaching people, and want a role with clear performance goals.

Employer: aerie

Location: Garden City, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Front-of-store role where you greet guests, help them find what they love, and share the AE & Aerie loyalty program. Great for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, a 40% employee discount, and a fun, upbeat team vibe.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.