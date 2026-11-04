🛒 Garden City NY Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Garden City’s retail scene is busy right now, with fashion, beauty, and campus dining all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Garden City, NY (Roosevelt Field area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final pay based on experience and skills)

Lead a fun, trend-focused store where you’ll drive sales, coach a team, and get trained to do ear piercings. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, paid time off, and a generous employee discount, plus clear paths to grow your retail career.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Adelphi Post High School – 1 South Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Evening cashier role on campus handling payments, basic food service, and keeping the dining area clean. Comes with training and development, retirement plan access, discount programs, wellness perks, and optional insurance benefits, with a steady hourly rate and school-year schedule.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Roosevelt Field, Garden City, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.75 – $35.10/hour + ~3% commission on Beauty & Men’s Fragrance sales

Run a men’s fragrance counter, coach a small team, and build loyal customers in a high-end, commission-driven setting. Full-time Nordstrom employees get medical/vision, dental, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, life and disability coverage, and a merchandise discount.

Employer: Giorgio Armani – A|X Armani Exchange

Location: Garden City, NY, US

Type: Part-time, seasonal (about 3 months, ~20 hours/week)

Pay: Around $18.00/hour (within stated range)

Seasonal role helping shoppers on the floor or in stock, in a fast-paced luxury fashion setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, self-motivated, and want employee discounts/perks while building experience with a global brand.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Garden City tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.