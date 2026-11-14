Garden City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Garden City Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Garden City Hospital (Prime Healthcare) Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 300+ bed teaching hospital with strong community roots. You’ll provide stepdown-level care, use full RN skills, and support residents and fellows in a busy, learning-focused unit.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Cure Staffing, LLC Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, 8-week contract, Days (5x8, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $2,367/week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)

Short 8-week OT assignment with steady daytime hours. Great if you have 2+ years OT experience, live 50+ miles away, and want strong weekly pay while exploring the area.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, Nights (3x12, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $1,532/week (per listing)

Night-shift Rad Tech role with a 13-week run and a full benefits package starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k, housing options, and more). Good fit if you like focused night work and solid weekly pay.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—travel and hospital roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.