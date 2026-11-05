🏥 Garden City MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Travel & Hospital Roles

Garden City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for imaging techs and experienced RNs. If you’re open to travel contracts or hospital work, there are several solid options in one small area.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts | 13‑week assignment (11/23/2026 – 02/21/2027)

| , | Pay: $1,645 per week

This X‑Ray Tech role is a day‑shift travel contract with a clear schedule and strong support. Comes with housing options or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts | 13‑week assignment starting 11/23/2026

| , | Pay: $1,604 per week

Travel Rad Tech contract with a recruiter‑driven agency that handles most logistics. Highlights include Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license/cert reimbursement, and extras like wellness programs and pet insurance.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts | 13‑week assignment starting 11/23/2026

| , | Pay: $1,750 per week

Highest weekly pay on this list for a general X‑ray travel role. Good fit if you want to maximize income with a well‑established, RN‑founded travel agency.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts | 13‑week assignment starting 11/23/2026

| , | Pay: $1,522 per week

Day‑one benefits (medical, dental, vision) plus PTO after 1,560 hours and 401(k) match. Great if you want strong clinical support, CEU reimbursement, and a traveler‑focused agency.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts | 13‑week assignment

| , | Pay: $1,594 per week

Travel Rad Tech role with weekly pay, day‑one benefits, and guaranteed hours. Requires ARRT (R), BLS, and at least 1–2 years of experience.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Travel, Internship | 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr shifts | 13‑week assignment starting 11/23/2026

| , | Pay: $1,657 per week

Solid mid‑high pay for an X‑ray travel contract. Good option if you want a straightforward 13‑week assignment with a national allied‑focused agency.

Employer: Garden City Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an experienced RN overseeing neuro‑vascular/cardiac services. You’ll support daily operations, supervise staff, help with orientation and performance improvement, and may step in for the unit director when needed.

Employer: Garden City Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Garden City, MI

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: Not listed

PACU RN role caring for post‑op patients and coordinating closely with surgeons and anesthesia. Ideal if you have critical care or PACU experience and want steady day‑shift work in a teaching hospital.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.