Garden City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,928 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like lodging and meals per diem, license help, and free CEUs. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want strong pay plus full travel support.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc. (Homestead of Garden City)

Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Evening-shift CMA role where you’ll pass meds, help with daily living, and support residents under RN/LPN supervision. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, scholarships, and an employee-friendly setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.