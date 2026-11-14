Garden City’s trucking scene is busy right now, with options for local home-daily work and high-earning OTR runs. Here are several solid picks if you’ve got your CDL and want your next move to count.

Employer: Jacam Catalyst, LLC

Jacam Catalyst, LLC Location: Garden City / Hugoton, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Deliver hazardous chemicals and treat oilfield wells while keeping safety first. This role is great if you have 2+ years of oilfield experience and at least a Class B CDL with Hazmat, Tanker, and Airbrake endorsements, and want steady work with a full benefits package.

Employer: TransAm Trucking, Inc.

Location: Garden City / Hugoton, KS

Type: Full-time, Local

Salary: **From $32–$34 per hour***

Local CDL-A job with home daily routes and top-of-the-line equipment. Good fit if you want hourly pay, 3+ months of verified tractor–trailer experience, and benefits like medical, dental, life insurance, and a 401(k).

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Hiring in Garden City, KS (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

OTR Owner Operator spot hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. You’ll run fewer than 110,000 miles per year, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus paid tolls, permits, fuel taxes, and a fuel price guarantee.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and routes are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.