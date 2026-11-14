Healthcare hiring in Garden City, KS is steady, with options for both local clinicians and travelers. Here are a few solid picks if you want flexibility and strong benefits.

Employer: Rodgers Consulting

Rodgers Consulting Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work a flexible schedule doing one-time Compensation & Pension exams for Veterans. Comes with competitive pay, signing bonus, and training, and is ideal as a supplemental income role if you already have a full-time job.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel contract

Pay: $2,928 per week (based on 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

(based on 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks, day shift (7A–5P)

Travel Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive compensation, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. Includes tax-free stipends for lodging and meals (if you qualify), 401(k), weekly or daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or employer can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.