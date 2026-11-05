🏥 Several Healthcare & Therapy Jobs in Garden City, KS

Healthcare travelers and local pros are in luck in Garden City, KS right now. A few solid roles are offering strong weekly pay and flexible setups.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts (7A–5P) starting 11/30/2026

40 hrs/week, starting Pay: $2,928 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

Cath Lab Tech role with a 13-week assignment and guaranteed hours, ideal if you want strong weekly pay and steady days. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, CEUs, and lots of extra perks like travel allowance and license assistance.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Garden City, KS (acute care hospital setting)

(acute care hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts , start ASAP

40 hrs/week, , start Pay: $2,200–$2,369 per week (depending on experience and other factors)

Acute care OT contract with a chance to extend if it’s a good fit. You’ll help patients regain independence while getting day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support from a long-standing national agency.

Employer: Hope Harbor ABA

Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Part-time, with full-time options available

Pay: $20–$30 per hour (based on experience, availability, and case)

Hands-on ABA role working one-on-one with children and individuals with developmental disabilities in home, school, and community settings. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, strong BCBA supervision, and room to grow in the ABA field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.