🍽️ Garden City KS Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Garden City’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few spots are hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar)

Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar) Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Serve food and drinks in a busy, upbeat Applebee’s and help guests have a great time so they want to come back. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with people, and want to grow your skills in business, leadership, and hospitality.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team and keep guest rooms and public areas spotless at a well-known hotel brand. Great if you have hotel housekeeping experience and want a supervisory role with steady hours and an employee discount.

Employer: Jax Sports Grille

Location: Garden City, KS

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Join a local sports grille, seat and serve guests, and help create a fun game-day vibe. Good for someone who is organized, outgoing, and can multitask during busy shifts.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.