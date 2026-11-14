Garden City’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains hiring for flexible, customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and friendly in the drug/general merchandise area. Good fit if you have some retail experience, like talking with customers, and don’t mind a fast pace.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, then bring them out to customers’ cars. Great if you like staying busy, working mostly behind the scenes, and being part of a small e-commerce team.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2861

Location: 7319 W State St, Garden City, ID 83714

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $18–$31/hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Support customers in the Vision Center with eyewear choices and orders. This role stands out for the higher pay range plus access to Walmart’s benefits, discounts, and paid education programs.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to a general merchandise clerk, you’ll help customers, stock shelves, and keep the department safe and tidy. Good option if you want steady hours and like learning different products.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.