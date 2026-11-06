🔧 Garden City ID Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Garden City is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping buildings in top shape.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Garden City, Idaho:

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems / Sunbelt Controls

ACCO Engineered Systems / Sunbelt Controls Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Full-time (dispatched through union locals)

(dispatched through union locals) Salary: Not listed

Work on a variety of commercial HVAC systems, teaming up with project managers and engineers. Good fit if you have HVAC experience, a clean driving record, and like fast-paced, detailed work with a union path.

Employer: Apex Restoration

Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time field work)

Not listed (appears to be full-time field work) Salary: Pay DOE (depends on experience)

Hands-on field role doing water damage mitigation, asbestos removal, and mold remediation in homes. Great if you want to help people after property damage, enjoy physical work, and are eager to learn and grow with a fast-moving company.

Employer: Bach Homes, LLC / FourSite Property Management

Location: Garden City, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take care of an apartment community’s buildings and grounds: repairs, unit turns, work orders, sprinklers, pool care, and snow removal. Offers a benefits package (medical with 100% employee premium paid, PTO, holidays, dental, vision, life, disability) and a steady schedule Monday–Saturday with one weekday off plus Sundays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles. Don’t wait too long; local jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.