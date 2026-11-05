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Moreau
Free clothing mending class at Moreau Lake
2 days ago
Moreau Lake State Park will hold a free Visible Mending Program on Sunday, November 8 at the nature center for ages 13+. An educator will teach light clothing repair using needle felting and patching; participants may bring items that need mending or come just to learn. Advance registration is required by calling 518-793-0511.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Moreau Lake State Park
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