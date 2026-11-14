Ganado is busy with travel healthcare right now, especially in imaging. If you’re a CT or X-ray pro looking for strong weekly pay and a change of scenery, these are worth a look.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Ganado, AZ

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

13 weeks, , Start: 12/28/2026

CT/X-ray role with a nurse-founded agency focused on clear pay packages and strong recruiter support. Comes with weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k), referral bonuses, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Ganado, AZ

Type: Travel (listed as internship)

(listed as internship) Schedule: 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts (7:00–19:30)

14 weeks, , Start: 12/28/2026

CT-only travel role with a top-rated agency that guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you like longer day shifts and want extra peace of mind about your income.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Ganado, AZ

Type: Travel

Schedule: 14 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

14 weeks, , Start: 12/28/2026

Higher-paying CT travel contract on nights, ideal if you have 1–2+ years CT experience, BLS, and ARRT (R) & ARRT (CT). Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-1 medical/vision/dental, 401(k), CE, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and save it so you can apply when you’re ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.