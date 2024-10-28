Open in App
    Marvel star Paul Bettany confirms that his Vision series will shoot next year – and he's studying Agatha All Along in prep

    By Molly Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aRYP_0wPGRcaN00

    Paul Bettany is making his MCU return as Vision in his own spin-off very soon , and now we have an update on when it will start filming.

    "Next year," Bettany told The Hollywood Reporter , when asked when the show would go into production. However, he wouldn't be drawn on whether he's read any scripts. He did add another tease, though: "We're cooking up something really exciting."

    Of course, another WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, is currently streaming on Disney Plus. "I've been watching," Bettany revealed. "I love it. I love it, and I'm so proud of Jac Schaeffer. And I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

    There aren't many details out there about the Vision show at the moment, but we can assume it'll follow on from WandaVision and Agatha All Along. WandaVision ended with an alternate version of Vision, White Vision , absorbing all of regular Vision's memories and flying away – regular Vision, you might remember, was killed in Avengers: Infinity War.

    Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas will be showrunner on the Vision spin-off, and, besides Bettany, it's currently unclear who will be part of the cast.

    As for Agatha All Along, that series recently made waves when Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal was revealed to be none other than Death . Though, don't expect a Thanos cameo : "Thanos is not in my show, so I can't speak to any Thanos connections. Thanos stans out there, I have no answers for you," Schaeffer has commented.

    Agatha All Along will wrap up with a double season finale on October 30 in the US, October 31 in the UK. After that, it's time for Captain America: Brave New World , which hits theaters on February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows .

