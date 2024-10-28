Dungeon Master's Guide 2024 has "less stuff you don't need," according to the DnD team

The team behind the new DnD Dungeon Master's Guide 2024 knows that the last version… well, it left something to be desired despite being a supposed entry point to running games for one of the best tabletop RPGs . This time, they came in with a long hit list and one hell of a can-do attitude.

"The biggest problem with the 2014 DMG was the organization, the fact that the rules you needed were scattered all over the book," explains senior DnD game designer James Wyatt when we catch up about the new rulebook. "It launched you right into the deep end of creating a world and not 'here's the basics of how to be a Dungeon Master.' So I think there was a presumption in 2014 that people don't learn to DM by reading the DMG – they learn by buying a starter set. But this really is a Dungeon Master's guide that will guide you on how to be a Dungeon Master. Surprise, surprise. So that, I think, is the biggest solve here."

"We know that there are players out there who are thinking about potentially crossing over to become a Dungeon Master," adds creative director Chris Perkins. He notes that a goal of the DMG 2024 was to give them a book "that has stuff in it that they can tinker with and play with… and sort of help push them over the other side of the fence."

This is part of what led to adventures you can run within the DMG itself – a first for DnD Dungeon Master's Guides.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Tyler Jacobson)

"We had a constant goal in mind of making sure that everything in the book is useful, that all the advice is tested, tried and true, approved by local DMs," Wyatt continues. "I'm always saddened to hear people talking about not having read the DMG or not really knowing what's in it, and hopefully just the organization will make that problem go away to some extent – it's easier to find what you're looking for. It's easier to understand what's in here and where, and there's less stuff you don't need."

"This is a very different situation than we were in 2014 where we were essentially building a new edition of the game," says Perkins. "We haven't blown up the system, we haven't blown up the edition. We are just applying all the things on our checklist that we have been keeping since the first DMG came out for Fifth Edition… We had the advantage of sort of upping our art budget. We had more things that we could do this time around. And so part of the excitement for me was just making it a prettier book, a handier book, a more accessible book, and picking up all the lessons from the past 10 years and applying them here."

