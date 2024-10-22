Gorgeous new tactical RPG based on 28-year-old run and gun arcade game may be the best way to reignite a forgotten franchise

Retro reboot publisher Dotemu revealed a new trailer for Metal Slug Tactics , a tactical RPG that could dramatically reinvigorate SNK's run and gun series, Metal Slug.

Despite having roots in one of the most dynamic arcade games of all time, the 28-year-old Metal Slug franchise has started to rust. It hasn't received a fresh main game since 2008, and its most recent installments (the defunct card game Metal Slug: Commander and middling side-scroller Metal Slug: Awakening) left the IP to fall apart on mobile.

But Metal Slug Tactics — which will be available on Steam and all consoles — seems to want to bring Metal Slug back to its smooth and simple beginnings. Big gun go boom, and all that. A press release promises a "respectful homage to an all-time classic," and gameplay footage appears to back that up.

Tactics' sandy pixel-art battlegrounds are reminiscent of the original game's earth-colored environments, and the press release promises 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods to help players set it on fire. And they may need to. Like they had to in the original Metal Slug games, players will lead the trigger-happy Regular Army in its quest to repel the treasonous Rebel Army, which looks mean among the mummies and undead dogs also present in Tactics.

"Wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series’ signature villains," the press release continues. "Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression."

Sounds exciting, or, at least, more exciting than what the Metal Slug series has started getting used to. You can investigate it once Metal Slug Tactics releases on November 5.

Until then, try out one of the best strategy games you can play right now .