Palworld gets a taste of its own medicine in new mobile "pal-like" blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game

When Pocketpair released Palworld earlier this year, everyone was pretty shocked by what seemed like an obvious Pokemon rip-off , and now Pocketpair itself is getting a taste of its own medicine with a new mobile game that looks an awful lot like Palworld.

Just like the pocket monsters you may have grown up with on your Game Boy, Nintendo DS, or Switch, developer Pocketpair's Palworld is full of adorable fuzzy creatures, except some of them very rudely shoot guns. Though, not even the panda-like Mossanda's twin grenade launchers could protect Palworld from the very fate it subjected Pokemon to. The newly released mobile game Miraibo Go might be the first-ever pal-like, and fans are once again conflicted.

"It’s literally a reskin of Palworld…" said one Reddit comment . "Same concept, animations, and even the monsters are shamelessly similar." Well, the open-world survival game's Google Play description might see its creatures' overlap with Palworld's more as an ode to a "classic," if you'll allow something that only entered the world a few months ago to qualify as such.

"More than 100 classic monsters with different skills and elements will accompany you on your adventure!" it says. "Worried about not being powerful enough? Defeat bosses to improve your team strength!"

You can assign monsters to base-building to and help them battle with firearms, just as you do in Palworld.

"This is a complete 1:1 rip-off of Palworld," declared one recent Google Play store review. "The only difference is that [...] combat is extremely janky, the hitboxes for all attacks are completely off of where you'd expect them to be."

"If you want a survival game with tiny text on a phone screen, this game's got it," offers another glowing review.

I won't lie, it's hilariously ironic that Pocketpair is facing legal action from Nintendo over its Pokemon-like Pals while also contending with a new game that's arguably even more similar to Palworld than Palworld is to Pokemon.

