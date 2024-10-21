Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GamesRadar

    Beloved factory management game Factorio launches its sequel-sized DLC to 98% overwhelmingly positive reviews and an all-time player count record

    By Dustin Bailey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlqo1_0wFtpFPv00

    The space age is finally upon us. That is to say that Factorio: Space Age, the long-awaited DLC pack for the beloved factory management game, has finally gone live after a years-long wait. The expansion has already been lavished with praise from players, and the launch has seen Factorio more than double its previous Steam player count record.

    Factorio went 1.0 after a lengthy stay in Steam Early Access back in 2020, and at that time the game reached a peak concurrent player count of 34,700, as SteamDB shows. In 2021, developer Wube Software announced its follow-up would be a major expansion pack, and in 2023 it was announced that this expansion would be Space Age, built in part by one of the game's most notable modders .

    Today, Space Age finally launched, and it's already hit a concurrent player count of 76,646 - and that number's still rising as I write this. Players who've got a few early hours in - and those with more extensive time in the early betas - have already dropped 1,057 reviews on Steam , which are 98% "overwhelmingly positive." By all accounts, Space Age is indeed a sequel-sized update, and might actually be much, much bigger than the original game.

    In Factorio, you've crash-landed on an alien planet and have to start harvesting resources in order to build a rocket to get yourself off of that planet. As the name suggests, Space Age is about what happens afterward, challenging you to find new resources and build new factory chains in space and across a wide variety of new planets with their own biomes. Judging by the response so far and the precedent set by the original game, you can probably expect it to devour hundreds of hours of your free time.

    Dig into the best strategy games out there.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Palworld gets a taste of its own medicine in new mobile "pal-like" blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Skyrim design lead says moving on from the fantasy RPG to sci-fi games like Fallout and Starfield was a "relief" that let Bethesda "exercise new creative muscles"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    This gorgeous lightweight strategy game with over 15,000 glowing Steam reviews is finally, officially out
    GamesRadar4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The biggest city-builder at Steam Next Fest is a Lovecraftian nightmare that might be the scariest colony sim ever
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    The fictional movie disaster at the heart of superhero satire The Franchise actually got real scripts and a full treatment
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 remakers Bloober Team say they're done making "shitty" games after turning over a new leaf with the horror classic
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    A month after Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit, Sega files its own patent infringement claim against idle RPG devs' gacha mechanics
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Bethesda is celebrating Fallout Day for the very first time with a dedicated broadcast event, and it seems focused on Fallout 76
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Zoe Saldaña is ready to pass the torch to a new Gamora after Guardians of the Galaxy 3
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Shigeru Miyamoto thought Banjo-Kazooie was so great it helped convince him to delay Zelda: Ocarina of Time - "It's so amazing that we don't want to be outdone"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Upcoming Star Wars show Skeleton Crew is bringing back an adorable deep-cut character from the made-for-TV Ewok movie
    GamesRadar6 hours ago
    GTA Online update destroys GTA 5’s most satisfying highways, and fans are ready to revolt
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Naughty Dog's next game is reportedly all about "player freedom," and it might just make good on the original idea for The Last of Us 2
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    This 'Balatro but Solitaire' deckbuilding roguelike isn't officially in Steam Next Fest, but its demo is just as dangerously gripping
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    Black Myth: Wukong just got an Xbox ESRB rating alongside confirmation that a PS5 physical release is imminent, meaning I can finally see what all the hype is about
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    This single-player MMO with fake players is one of the weirdest games I've seen in Steam Next Fest, and its demo is over 12 hours long
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    One of the top survival games in Steam Next Fest is an open-world adventure through never-ending winter with your dog buddy and up to 3 of your less useful friends
    GamesRadar5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Horizon Zero Dawn was the result of Guerrilla being "done" with Killzone, and wanting to make something that was "by choice, the opposite"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    First Karate Kid: Legends trailer reunites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and introduces the new Karate Kid
    GamesRadar4 days ago
    Alan Wake 2 "overdid it a little bit" with its jump scares, admits game director Kyle Rowley
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    This underrated post-apocalyptic RPG is the perfect blend of Fallout and Baldur's Gate, which means I've already played for 38 hours and killed Santa
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Smile, A Quiet Place, Sleepy Hollow, and more big screen horror franchises to get comics from IDW's new horror line
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Indie dev behind photorealistic RTS about ants says a maxed-out PC "easily" costs 3 to 5 times more than a PS5 Pro, but won't "look or play 3 to 5 times better"
    GamesRadar9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy