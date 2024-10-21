Open in App
    • GamesRadar

    First Gladiator 2 reactions call the sequel "epic" and "absolute sicko sh*t," with Oscar buzz for Denzel Washington already

    By Molly Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH2lb_0wFPDwUa00

    The first Gladiator 2 reactions are in – and they're very positive.

    The Ridley Scott-directed sequel is arriving 24 years after the original movie, and it stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn.

    "GLADIATOR 2 is Hamlet as a Roman political opera, a brutal bloody battle of power and corruption with performances possessing an emotional weight of movie stardom. I can't believe Ridley pulled this off and it's one of the few modern blockbusters that actually looks GOOD visually," writes OffScreenCentral's Jillian Chilingerian .

    "#Gladiator2 isn’t just arguably the best film of the year, it's one of the best of all-time," says content creator Matt Ramos . "It's one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defies expectations, the performances are outstanding (Denzel just locked in another Oscar), the score is just as great as the original, the writing is incredible, & there's a lot of action on such a massive scale, it's unreal. I could go on and on but prepare to witness greatness this November."

    "Apes! Sharks! Syphilitic emperors! Gladiator II is some absolute sicko shit and Denzel Washington is relishing every. single. minute. The 'we are so back' of bloody costume epics," says the LA Times's Matt Brennan .

    "GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor – great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!" is the verdict of journalist Scott Mantz .

    "Ridley Scott returns to the Colosseum to prove to the world that HE'S. STILL. GOT. IT. Absolutely BUZZING after #GladiatorII! An EPIC Shakespearean tale of hope, futility & power w/in a crumbling system. Denzel FEASTS in a showstopping, Machiavellian performance. What a picture!" says FilmSpeak's Griffin Schiller .

    Not everyone was completely blown away, though. "#GladiatorII doesn't quite rise to the greatness of the original but it's a damn fine sequel with big stakes, a solid story, & excellent performances," says Gizmodo and io9's Germain Lussier . "I enjoyed it thoroughly, most probably will too, but it's just slightly lacking emotionally. Everything is very easy & surface."

    "#GladiatorII lacks the focus and emotional punch of the original, and Mescal isn't quite as captivating a lead here as Crowe was in the original, but it's overflowing with memorable action and it's got Denzel stealing the movie in soon to be one of his most iconic performances," says journalist Will Mavity .

    Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters this November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.

