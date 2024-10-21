Open in App
    • GamesRadar

    The Boys star is "terrified" that spin-off Vought Rising won't live up to expectations because the scripts are so "incredible"

    By Emily Murray,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az1Fk_0wFO8r4c00

    The Boys star Aya Cash is teasing that upcoming spin-off show Vought Rising could be something rather special – so much so that she's worried it won't live up to her high expectations.

    Recently speaking to GamesRadar+, Cash (who plays Clara Vought a.k.a. Stormfront in The Boys universe) revealed that she's read two scripts so far for the series, both of which are "incredible". In fact, they were so good she's concerned that when cameras start rolling, it won't meet the high bar that has already been set.

    Cash admits: "I was over the moon! I've seen two scripts which are incredible – the whole thing is very, very exciting. I'm terrified because it's already so good I can't imagine it'll live up to expectations when I get to set, whenever that is."

    Set years before the events of The Boys, Vought Rising will be helmed by Cash's Clara and fellow Supe Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) as it explores the twisted origins of superhero conglomerate Vought. Little else is currently known about the series which was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2024 , other than it will be set in 1950s New York City.

    Whilst Cash awaits filming to begin on the series, she's currently promoting her new show The Franchise , the latest project from The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci, who is on board as executive producer here. Depicting a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the latest movie in a large superhero franchise, Cash plays producer Anita in the satirical comedy.

    Of course, this is therefore the second project the actor has been involved in that parodies the worlds of Marvel and DC. But as she emphasizes to us, The Franchise has a very different tone to The Boys. Cash concludes: "Well, it's nice not to be playing a Nazi! Anita has flaws but she's nowhere near Stormfront. This is a lot lighter touch and more humor based, and a lot less blood."

    The Franchise premieres today on Sky and NOW in the UK with its first three episodes. You can watch it weekly in the US via HBO and Max.

    Vought Rising meanwhile currently doesn't have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Prime or keep up with the new TV shows heading your way.

    Opinion-Eater
    1h ago
    so in other words.. woke asf
