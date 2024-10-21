GamesRadar
The Boys star is "terrified" that spin-off Vought Rising won't live up to expectations because the scripts are so "incredible"
By Emily Murray,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Opinion-Eater
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The fictional movie disaster at the heart of superhero satire The Franchise actually got real scripts and a full treatment
GamesRadar1 day ago
‘The Penguin’ Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Breaks Down the HBO Show’s Gender-flipped Joker and Harley Quinn: “Julian Rush is the Beta in this Relationship and Sofia Knows It”
Decider.com2 days ago
Jason Blum has an update on the Dead by Daylight movie, but we might be waiting a while: "You can’t make the movie until the script is right"
GamesRadar1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Legendary horror movie Saw celebrates its 20th anniversary with Billy the Puppet answering fan questions on Reddit
GamesRadar1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Emily Blunt: ‘It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me’ on Losing 1 Role to Scarlett Johansson That She Was Originally Chosen For
fandomwire.com2 days ago
GamesRadar1 day ago
Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
RadarOnline6 days ago
The US Sun1 day ago
GamesRadar21 hours ago
First Karate Kid: Legends trailer reunites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and introduces the new Karate Kid
GamesRadar3 days ago
Palworld gets a taste of its own medicine in new mobile "pal-like" blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game
GamesRadar1 day ago
Black Myth: Wukong just got an Xbox ESRB rating alongside confirmation that a PS5 physical release is imminent, meaning I can finally see what all the hype is about
GamesRadar1 day ago
We finally know who's making the new Mario & Luigi RPG, and it's the veteran studio that co-developed Square Enix's incredible Octopath Traveler JRPGs
GamesRadar1 day ago
Steve Martin’s Cryptic Instagram Post Suggests Two Of His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Stars Are More Than Friends
SheKnows2 days ago
Venom 3 first reactions have divided critics, but most agree it's a fun "guilty pleasure" send-off for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock
GamesRadar1 day ago
Silent Hill 2 remakers Bloober Team say they're done making "shitty" games after turning over a new leaf with the horror classic
GamesRadar2 days ago
Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more lead the new Star Wars Jedi Knights comic series - "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic!"
GamesRadar1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
Shigeru Miyamoto thought Banjo-Kazooie was so great it helped convince him to delay Zelda: Ocarina of Time - "It's so amazing that we don't want to be outdone"
GamesRadar19 hours ago
Smile, A Quiet Place, Sleepy Hollow, and more big screen horror franchises to get comics from IDW's new horror line
GamesRadar1 day ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Bethesda is celebrating Fallout Day for the very first time with a dedicated broadcast event, and it seems focused on Fallout 76
GamesRadar2 days ago
One of the top survival games in Steam Next Fest is an open-world adventure through never-ending winter with your dog buddy and up to 3 of your less useful friends
GamesRadar4 days ago
A month after Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit, Sega files its own patent infringement claim against idle RPG devs' gacha mechanics
GamesRadar22 hours ago
Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.