Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GamesRadar

    Silent Hill 2 remakers Bloober Team say they're done making "shitty" games after turning over a new leaf with the horror classic

    By Kaan Serin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RloPd_0wEfJu5R00

    Bloober Team had somewhat of a mixed reputation as a studio after putting out horror games that ranged from interesting but flawed experiences, to ones that were straight-up memed to death for their odd quirks. But it's a reputation the developer seems to have shed with its excellent, recently-released Silent Hill 2 remake , and the studio hopes to keep up its winning streak.

    In an interview with Gamespot , the horror remake's co-directors acknowledged some of the sentiment behind their gameogrophy and how they're looking to build on what worked in Silent Hill 2 remake. "We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just - let's evolve with it," co-director Jacek Zieba said.

    "And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with Layers of Fear [2016], people in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some shitty games before, but we [can] evolve," he continued.

    Co-director Wojciech Piejko added that Bloober Team is a studio that's attracted a "team that loves horror," and even though they could, theoretically, move into other genres, "we don't want to."

    Bloober Team's previous work - from Layers of Fear, The Medium, and even its Blair Witch adaptation - all showed promise, but were often held back by wonky gameplay or plainly nonsensical stories. Silent Hill 2 remake, on the other hand, is easily the company's best received, best reviewed game of all time with an atmosphere dripping in dread and combat that stands tall alongside some of the genre's best.

    It's a combo that Bloober Team is hoping to keep up in its next game, the newly-unveiled Cronos: The New Dawn, which looks like a fun take on a sci-fi nightmare that's coming to PC, Xbox, and PS5 next year.

    For now, check out some of the best horror games around.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Ron
    1d ago
    Pyramid head! Love this game!
    HangNetanyahu
    1d ago
    Good for them. ❤️ 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    We finally know who's making the new Mario & Luigi RPG, and it's the veteran studio that co-developed Square Enix's incredible Octopath Traveler JRPGs
    GamesRadar22 hours ago
    Al Pacino says he went from $50 million to broke, joining a long list of stars who've experienced money troubles
    Insider2 days ago
    Lego Horizon Adventures hands-on: Post-apocalyptic robo-whacking is a better fit for blockification than you'd think
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    4 Rock Icons Who Were Associated With the Occult and Dark Magic
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Nintendo Switch players can grab three games completely free but they only have a week
    The US Sun1 day ago
    The fictional movie disaster at the heart of superhero satire The Franchise actually got real scripts and a full treatment
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    One of the top survival games in Steam Next Fest is an open-world adventure through never-ending winter with your dog buddy and up to 3 of your less useful friends
    GamesRadar4 days ago
    I dated a man 20 years older than me. He helped me jump-start my career and open up emotionally.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    First Karate Kid: Legends trailer reunites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and introduces the new Karate Kid
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    Palworld gets a taste of its own medicine in new mobile "pal-like" blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game
    GamesRadar21 hours ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    10 hidden signs your cat loves you more than you realize
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Forgotten Disney movie gets a comeback with this exclusive Lorcana Azurite Sea reveal
    GamesRadar5 hours ago
    Black Myth: Wukong just got an Xbox ESRB rating alongside confirmation that a PS5 physical release is imminent, meaning I can finally see what all the hype is about
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    The mysterious Nintendo Switch playtest has seemingly leaked, and it looks like a Minecraft meets MMO game in which players "develop" a planet together
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Billy Idol, Jelly Roll Cover Ozzy Osbourne to Celebrate Singer at Rock Hall Induction
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Bethesda is celebrating Fallout Day for the very first time with a dedicated broadcast event, and it seems focused on Fallout 76
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    After Barbie, Mattel plucks a childhood toy from shelves for a bizarre live-action movie – because apparently it's "a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities"
    GamesRadar5 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more lead the new Star Wars Jedi Knights comic series - "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic!"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    This 'Balatro but Solitaire' deckbuilding roguelike isn't officially in Steam Next Fest, but its demo is just as dangerously gripping
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    This gorgeous lightweight strategy game with over 15,000 glowing Steam reviews is finally, officially out
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    This underrated post-apocalyptic RPG is the perfect blend of Fallout and Baldur's Gate, which means I've already played for 38 hours and killed Santa
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 devs confirm the FPS is launching without the controversial Riot Shield
    GamesRadar23 hours ago
    Venom 3 first reactions have divided critics, but most agree it's a fun "guilty pleasure" send-off for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock
    GamesRadar8 hours ago
    Avengers: Doomsday filming is set to kick off very soon
    GamesRadar7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy