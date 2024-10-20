GamesRadar
Silent Hill 2 remakers Bloober Team say they're done making "shitty" games after turning over a new leaf with the horror classic
By Kaan Serin,2 days ago
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Ron
1d ago
HangNetanyahu
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
We finally know who's making the new Mario & Luigi RPG, and it's the veteran studio that co-developed Square Enix's incredible Octopath Traveler JRPGs
GamesRadar22 hours ago
Al Pacino says he went from $50 million to broke, joining a long list of stars who've experienced money troubles
Insider2 days ago
Lego Horizon Adventures hands-on: Post-apocalyptic robo-whacking is a better fit for blockification than you'd think
GamesRadar1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
The US Sun1 day ago
The fictional movie disaster at the heart of superhero satire The Franchise actually got real scripts and a full treatment
GamesRadar1 day ago
One of the top survival games in Steam Next Fest is an open-world adventure through never-ending winter with your dog buddy and up to 3 of your less useful friends
GamesRadar4 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
First Karate Kid: Legends trailer reunites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and introduces the new Karate Kid
GamesRadar3 days ago
Palworld gets a taste of its own medicine in new mobile "pal-like" blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game
GamesRadar21 hours ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Vision Pet Care4 days ago
GamesRadar5 hours ago
Black Myth: Wukong just got an Xbox ESRB rating alongside confirmation that a PS5 physical release is imminent, meaning I can finally see what all the hype is about
GamesRadar1 day ago
The mysterious Nintendo Switch playtest has seemingly leaked, and it looks like a Minecraft meets MMO game in which players "develop" a planet together
GamesRadar1 day ago
Rolling Stone2 days ago
Bethesda is celebrating Fallout Day for the very first time with a dedicated broadcast event, and it seems focused on Fallout 76
GamesRadar1 day ago
After Barbie, Mattel plucks a childhood toy from shelves for a bizarre live-action movie – because apparently it's "a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities"
GamesRadar5 days ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more lead the new Star Wars Jedi Knights comic series - "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic!"
GamesRadar1 day ago
This 'Balatro but Solitaire' deckbuilding roguelike isn't officially in Steam Next Fest, but its demo is just as dangerously gripping
GamesRadar1 day ago
This gorgeous lightweight strategy game with over 15,000 glowing Steam reviews is finally, officially out
GamesRadar3 days ago
This underrated post-apocalyptic RPG is the perfect blend of Fallout and Baldur's Gate, which means I've already played for 38 hours and killed Santa
GamesRadar1 day ago
GamesRadar23 hours ago
Venom 3 first reactions have divided critics, but most agree it's a fun "guilty pleasure" send-off for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock
GamesRadar8 hours ago
GamesRadar7 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.