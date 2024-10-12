New Stormcast Eternals have turned me around on a Warhammer Age of Sigmar army I thought was boring

Judging by the new Stormcast Eternals for Warhammer Age of Sigmar, I'm back at high school – e.g. surrounded by moody grumps who seem to think an outfit is wasted unless it includes some skulls and hoods. In other words? I'm living my best life. All that's missing is My Chemical Romance blasting from someone's iPod.

One of the best bits about any new edition of Warhammer is seeing all those shiny new toys each faction receives. Because they're the poster children for Age of Sigmar, it's fitting that the knightly Stormcast are amongst the first this time around. To celebrate, I got my hands on these new Stormcast Eternals early… and even though I've traditionally been cold toward Sigmar's finest (the 'fantasy Space Marines' shtick is cool, but wasn't my cup of tea), I came away impressed. As a result, I have some Opinions. Buckle up.

Because some of these models are likely to cost more than many of the best board games combined, I'm weighing in on whether you should buy them – and what to watch out for (both good and bad) if you do. Let's dive in. For Sigmar!

Iridan the Witness

Iridan the Witness

A rewarding challenge

Price: $118 / £74 | Type: Hero | Complexity: High | App. build-time: 1hr

You want a centerpiece You enjoy a challenge You want a display project You're a beginner Complex builds stress you out

As a rule, I don't tend to grab named heroes – I prefer generic champions I can make my own.

Iridan has made me break that habit.

To begin with, just look at them. This is an incredible model, with attitude to spare. With just one glance, you know exactly what kind of person the Witness is (and how little you want to cross their pet bird – it says something if you leave the roost wearing a full-on executioner's cowl). Oh, and the detailing on that axe? Chef's kiss. Peer a little closer and you'll see wailing faces in the smoke.

But hey, we knew it was going to be impressive. This is a centerpiece model in every sense of the word, and I'd be surprised if it didn't become a semi-regular sight at painting competitions in the not-so-distant future.

Rules & lore

Iridan has an eidetic memory, and this means they remember every horror seen throughout their immortal life. In their hunt for a solution, they discovered how to end the Curse of Reforging and give Stormcast a final, true death. Thanks to that connection, they can heal nearby Ruination Chamber units in combat.



This particular hero isn't just notable for how cool they look, though; they're also one of the game's first nonbinary heroes .

As is only right for a showstopper such as this, it'll take a decent chunk of time to construct. Of all the new Stormcast Eternals, building this one took the longest; it requires a lot more patience and care. Unlike the Stormstrike Palladors that we'll discuss later, however, it isn't what I'd call 'stressful.' Fiddly at times and a bit complicated, yes, but not frustratingly so. Steps have been taken to make sure you avoid any pitfalls like putting the wrong identical-looking greave on the incorrect leg (we've all been there), and I appreciate that forethought. The instructions are very clear as well, with none of the vagueness I've found for the otherwise-great Skaven revamp. There are a couple of missteps like Iridan's axe arm (does it really need to be split into three tiny parts?), and it's a pain to fit the hand with reins. Yet those are small criticisms on the whole.

You will need to break out some extra tools to get the job done, though. There are some prominent mold lines on the Morrgryph mount that'll require removing for starters, and the monster's front claws don't fit together perfectly flush. This means they'll need to be filled with Green Stuff putty to avoid gaps.

The same will be true if you make the Lord-Vigilant, of course; it uses a lot of the same pieces. Still, the latter is distinct enough to feel like its own entity. Choose this warrior instead of Iridan and you'll load up with a different weapon, torso, helm, and monster head. I don't think it looks quite as striking, and the way they're holding the glaive seems a bit uncomfortable, but I'm glad we got an alternate option at all. Seeing as the price nudges into triple-digits, a few options soften the blow.

Either way, this thing will look incredible once it's finished. Even without paint it draws the eye when amongst other models, and at face value, I can't recommend it enough.

Iridan the Witness | $118 $100.99 at Miniature Market

Save $17 - This is the best offer I've seen on the new Stormcast Eternals hero so far, and having such a big discount already is icing on the cake.



⭐ UK price: £74 £59.20 at Wayland Games View Deal

Tornus the Redeemed

Tornus the Redeemed

Push-fit prince

Price: $52 / £31.50 | Type: Hero | Complexity: Low | App. build-time: 12mins

You want a cool but easy build You're looking for a compelling named character You're hoping for lots of customization options

Much like Iridan, the angelic Tornus captured my imagination right away. Here's the TLDR: he was once a teacher's pet who was such a staunch advocate for God-Emperor Sigmar that the forces of Chaos threw him into a pit of magic goo (the fantasy equivalent of a swirly, it seems). He came out as a mutant follower of the Chaos gods and forged a path of destruction across the Mortal Realms, until someone did the world a favor and killed him. He was then scooped up by Sigmar and remade into this holy sad boi to make up for his many crimes. Cool, right?

The model is equally so, and it's dead easy to make. Actually, I was taken aback at how simple the process was – and that's down to some very clever design choices. This miniature looks so much more complicated than it is.

Rules & lore

As a former slave to Chaos-turned Sigmarite angel, Tornus is amongst the more interesting Stormcast characters. His rules follow suit, as he can provide allies with rally points, heal them, or reduce to-hit rolls.

As a case in point, there's a refreshing lack of 'bits' that need to be combined (the wings come in one piece, for example). Potential problem areas like the lantern are pinned in too. Actually, the only trouble I had was slotting those wings into place around Tornus the Redeemed's staff.

Some won't like that this is essentially a push-fit model, nor that the alternate Knight-Azyros is basically identical other than having a bare head and sword. But I can't say I mind too much on the whole; this mini is too damn cool regardless of who it represents.

Tornus the Redeemed | $52 $44.99 at Miniature Market

Save $7 - This model was already a lot more affordable than I'd expected, so being able to get so much off before it's even out isn't an opportunity to sniff at.



⭐ UK price: £31.50 £21.20 at Wayland Games View Deal

Lord-Relictor

Lord-Relictor

Heavy metal

Price: $42 / £26 | Type: Hero | Complexity: Low | App. build-time: 20mins

You're looking for an easy build You're new to the hobby You want lots of customization options

If the new Stormcast are a bit more edgy, this guy is the Emo-In-Chief. His helmet is a skull, his breastplate is designed to look like exposed ribs, and he's carting around a full-on skeleton with him like it's a damn flag. His massive hammer may as well be called "F*** Around and Find Out," too.

Suffice to say, I'm taken with him – so I cracked this warrior open first. For the most part, he was a good starting point.

Yes, there are some annoying connections between the robes and sprue (along with the hooded head) that don't feel best placed. I know there was probably no other choice on a practical level, but they'll leave behind chunks of plastic on that lovely smooth surface if you're using clippers. As such, a touch of cleaning up is required after you've freed your Lord-Relictor from his flat-pack prison.

Rules & lore

It's unclear how this champion will play just yet, but if we take the older Knight-Relictor as our inspiration, it'll probably be focused on buffing allies. That makes sense, because these heroes are tasked with guarding their kins' dead souls.

However, that's the only frustration I had. This is a very straightforward build that's also rather satisfying thanks to clever slots that mean arms and accessories fall into place beautifully. It reminds me of the best Lego sets , to an extent.

Just go careful with that staff – mine had snapped in the box before I'd opened the cellophane, and although I was able to fix it easily enough, it's worth keeping an eye on this spindly thing.

That's because you'll want to keep the Lord-Relictor at its best. Even with an understated pose, he radiates menace.

Lord-Relictor | $42 $35.99 at Miniature Market

Save $6 - Again, Miniature Market comes in clutch with the best offer I can find right now on this brand-new miniature. If you want to save as much as possible, this is the place to do it.



⭐ UK price: £26 £20.80 at Wayland Games View Deal

Lord-Celestant

Lord-Celestant

A surprise favorite

Price: $45 / £28 | Type: Hero | Complexity: Moderate | App. build-time: 19mins

You want a classic infantry general You want lots of customization options You'd rather have a mounted hero

This may have been my least favorite hero when I broke open this box of new Stormcast Eternals, mostly because it feels a bit… well, stiff in promo material. Luckily, these images don't do it justice. Actually, the Lord-Celestant quickly became a highlight of the collection.

To start with, this model is very dynamic in person; it's hard to appreciate in a 2D image how the cloak flows out behind it as if heroic music is swelling while the warrior gives a rousing speech. Next, there's a lot of customization available here – enough to make them feel truly your own. Specifically, you can arm the Lord-Celestant with a wealth of weapons (or a great axe paired with an awkwardly clenched fist, which is the only misfire if you ask me) and different heads to provide some personalization.

Rules & lore

This is another hero that we don't know much about mechanically, but it's obvious they're a frontline fighter who'll hit like a dump-truck. In terms of their background, they're an expert tactician and master warrior.

The model is weirdly pleasing to slot together as well. As an example, the legs are these bizarre, scooped out skeletons when you take them off the sprue. It's as if the Lord-Celestant has been in a horrific accident. But that's so you can slot her greaves into place with a gratifying click.

I'll admit that I'm still not sold on the clenched fist option, as it feels clunky compared to everything else. But otherwise, I'll happily eat my own words – I was wrong about this one.

Lord-Celestant | $45 $38.99 at Miniature Market

Save $8 - I always it a bitter pill for models like this to be nearing $50, so being able to save even just a little ahead of launch is welcome.



⭐ UK price: £28 £22.39 at Magic Madhouse View Deal

Lord-Terminos

Lord-Terminos

A surprise favorite

Price: $42 / £26 | Type: Hero | Complexity: Moderate | App. build-time: 19mins

You'd like a proper badass in your army You weren't keen on the Skaventide model You already have the Skaventide version

And here we are – the first model of the bunch that remakes a miniature previously exclusive to Skaventide (which really helped ease me into Age of Sigmar ). Rather than being a push-fit mono-pose, this Lord-Terminos can be armed with either a dirty great sword or an even bigger axe. He still shares his predecessor's fondness for standing on big rocks, though.

Rules & lore

These imposing figures are there to provide Stormcast who have completely lost themselves the release of death. As such, their abilities revolve around buffing and keeping Ruination Chamber units in check.

Alright, so an alternate weapon isn't the biggest departure. But this pose is arguably more dynamic, and I'd say it's actually better than the Skaventide version. Indeed, my notes read "pose is sick af." I think that's all we need to say on the matter, really.

It's simpler to construct than you'd think, too, but here's some advice – consider painting the pieces separately before assembling, because there are more layers to this guy than I was expecting. And not in an emotional sense.

Lord-Terminos | $42 $35.99 at Miniature Market

Save $6 - Seeing as you could only get this model originally via the Skaventide boxset, being able to grab it solo is a big deal as is... particularly with that amount knocked off the sticker price ahead of launch.



⭐ UK price: £26 £20.69 at Magic Madhouse View Deal

Stormstrike Palladors

Stormstrike Palladors

Riding to ruin?

Price: $65 / £42.50 | Type: Cavalry | Complexity: High | App. build-time: 1hr+

You lack mounted units You want a dynamic unit for your army You get easily frustrated

Of all the models I was sent to look at, these cavalry troops surprised me the most – and not in a good way.

I won't deny that they look incredible. They really do. With their capes flying in the wind and regal mounts holding their heads high as if they're ready for a parade, the Stormstrike Palladors are quite a sight on the tabletop. There are plenty of alternate heads and weapons to choose from if you buy multiple boxes, too; I was almost sad I couldn't make the champion, standard bearer, and musician alongside a trio of lance-wielding badasses.

Rules & lore

These riders aren't necessarily glass cannons designed to scout ahead, but they're not shock troops either - they're somewhere in the middle, and can hold their own in a fight as a result. Use them to harass your foe's flanks.

But then I started piecing them together. They're not the trickiest models to make, nor are they badly designed. But they are more complex and fiddly than I think they need to be, to the point that I found myself cursing them when I got to my second miniature of three. This isn't what you want from a supposedly relaxing build session. Particularly when you're calling your battle-standard bearer "a giant bastard" mid-way through because pieces keep falling off.

Anyway, they look amazing now they're done. I wouldn't say to avoid them either. On the other hand, I would proceed with some caution; there's room for these to be frustrating.

Stormstrike Palladors | $65 $55.99 at Miniature Market

Save $11 - Seeing as this is a unit that benefits from multiple boxes, getting that massive discount at Miniature Market will help a lot.



⭐ UK price: £42.50 £33.99 at Magic Madhouse View Deal

Reclusians

Reclusians

Grim grandiosity

Price: $60 / £37.50 | Type: Infantry | Complexity: Moderate | App. build-time: 50mins

You like the new, moodier Stormcast You need shock troops You want alt weapons for the Reclusians You don't like to use Green Stuff

Much like the Lord-Terminos, these models are multi-part revamps of the push-fit ones from Skaventide. And as with their erstwhile leader, I think they're stronger miniatures on the whole. The poses and getup are similar, but being able to swap out axes and shields for enormous maces is a welcome wrinkle.

However, I wish they were as easy to put together. These are fiddlier on the whole, and even with such imposing silhouettes, the fact remains that their capes have an ugly seam along the shoulder because they're two separate pieces. You'll need Green Stuff to fill these in.

Rules & lore

This is another unit we've seen before, so it won't come as a surprise to learn that they're warriors in danger of losing their souls. They also hit bloody hard, but can't hold control points if they veer away from heroes.

Is it a worthwhile trade? For the most part, yes. Getting those alternate weapons is a good trade, to my mind. I really dig those maces, and the poses sell their immense weight.

I'm happy we still have Memorians on the payroll as well. These human hangers-on demonstrate just how bloody massive Stormcast Eternals are, making your army feel more epic by association.

Reclusians | $60 $51 at Miniature Market

Save $9 - You should be able to get these before long, and at a more agreeable price thanks to this Miniature Market deal.



⭐ UK price: £37.50 £29.99 at Magic Madhouse View Deal

Editor's note: There are a few models from the range I've not managed to construct yet (namely the Stormreach Portal), and I haven't dug into the Liberators or Prosecutors Games Workshop sent me yet because they seem to be the same as the ones we got in Skaventide and the new Age of Sigmar starter sets. I'll remedy that as soon as possible, and update this article as once I have.

How we tested the new Stormcast Eternals

Although I've yet to take them to the field of battle (the rules aren't available for most of these units yet, after all), I spent a long time scribbling notes on the build-process as I went. You can see how long it took me to construct each model/set of models in the table below each entry, alongside my thoughts on reasons for and against buying them.

For a more comprehensive look at our process when it comes to tabletop gaming, see our guide to how we test board games or the wider GamesRadar+ reviews policy .

Want more hobbying? It just so happens that Kill Team: Hivestorm might be the best starter set Warhammer has made, if you ask me . Meanwhile, 40K is creating waves with space hobbits that are armed and dangerous with sausages .