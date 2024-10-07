Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GamesRadar

    Persona director and JRPG veteran says the amazing menus in Metaphor: ReFantazio were "really annoying" to make, just as Persona 5's were "impossible to read at first"

    By Dustin Bailey,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyo2K_0vxrqKou00

    Metaphor: ReFantazio 's UI design has looked absolutely stunning from the jump , and that menu design has been impressive even by the lofty standards of the veteran Persona developers' own work. As it turns out, getting this stuff right is "really annoying."

    "In general, the way most game developers make UI is very simple," director Katsura Hashino tells The Verge . "That’s what we try to do as well — we try to keep things simple, practical, and usable. But maybe the reason that we’ve achieved both [functionality and beauty] is that we have unique designs that we make for each and every menu. This is actually really annoying to do. We have separate programs running for each of them as well. Whether it’s the shop menu or the main menu, when you open them up there’s a whole separate program running and a separate design that goes into making it. It takes a lot of time."

    In an interview with GamesRadar+ earlier this year, Hashino said that the team has "been really focused on making really good UI since Persona 3," noting that because RPGs focus "so heavily on equipment and party setup and skills and using all these menus" they deserve much more TLC in menu design.

    But as Hashino tells The Verge, it takes work to build a Persona-level (or Metaphor-level) UI. The team apparently suffered during the development of Persona 5's highly angular aesthetics in particular. "It was impossible to read at first, so we did lots of tweaking and adjusting so it became legible," Hashino explains.

    Of course, this JRPG has much more to offer than pretty menus. Our Metaphor: ReFantazio review awarded the game 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it "a triumphant evolution of Atlus' best." The broader Metacritic score confirms that this is a new certified JRPG banger that's ready to compete for the top game of the year spot.

    Don't miss any of the best JRPGs out there.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Silent Hill veteran shares then deletes frustrations with fans taking their remake woes out on him: "I really wish they were not children but adults"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Metaphor: ReFantazio Metacritic score confirms a new certified JRPG banger, as the Persona devs' latest effort ties with Astro Bot as one of the best games of the year
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Paradox exec admits canceled life sim Life By You wasn't "actually clearly better than Sims 4 in any of its main areas"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Halloween favorite Over the Garden Wall confirms anniversary gift, and it's an Aardman short that the creator says is "beautiful"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    As Tekken 8's microtransactions face renewed criticism after $5 stage DLC, one dev explains just how expensive it is to make a fighting game in 2024
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    I'm building a retro gaming cave this Prime Day, here's what's in my cart
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Silent Hill 2's remake has an achievement for the faint of heart who don't want to enter the creepy town at all, even though there's no secret Far Cry 4-style ending
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Aubrey Plaza's Agatha All Along mystery character could be a cosmic Marvel entity with comic book connections to Thanos and Deadpool
    GamesRadar20 hours ago
    33 years later, Marvel is bringing back one of my favorite comics of all time for an All-New Venom variant cover
    GamesRadar22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Legend of Zelda superfan posts side-by-side comparison of A Link to the Past and Echoes of Wisdom, showing how similar the two Nintendo games are
    GamesRadar8 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Newly-rebranded Halo Studios kicks off the iconic FPS series' next era with multiple games in development: "Chapter 1 - Bungie. Chapter 2 - 343 Industries"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Amid whispers of Ubisoft potentially being bought out, the Assassin's Creed developer says it reviews "strategic options" regularly
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Slow Horses season 4 star Hugo Weaving teases his potential return as villain Frank Harkness in future seasons of the show
    GamesRadar10 hours ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup5 days ago
    Terrifier 3 may be the most brutal and bloody movie of the year but Art the Clown star and director do not regret including children in it
    GamesRadar2 hours ago
    Valheim takes notes from cozy games like Stardew Valley with an update that adds cooking and farming skills, as well as new feasts
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    "The sad truth is, the future is uncertain": Indie dev asks community for help after supporting its dinosaur Stardew Valley on a "shoestring budget"
    GamesRadar3 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Despite developing a "persistent universe" in Fortnite, Disney seemingly isn't comfortable with all its characters using guns in a battle royale full of guns
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Agatha All Along's Mephisto namedrop might've been more important than we thought: "That is larger than me and this show"
    GamesRadar6 hours ago
    New Terrifier 3 footage features a deep-cut Art the Clown Easter egg that calls back to the second horror movie
    GamesRadar7 hours ago
    After 7 years and multiple publishers, Rob Liefeld is returning to write and draw Youngblood for Image Comics
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Joker: Folie a Deux director breaks down its controversial ending, and it might make you appreciate the twist a little more
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    In the wake of another DC box office disaster, Deadpool creator says he "could not be more psyched" about James Gunn’s Superman
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    StarCraft 2 veteran would want a sequel go open world, or just "try something radically new"
    GamesRadar4 hours ago
    Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release time for early access – the countdown to the new fighting game is on
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    A new horror sequel with a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score has climbed to the top spot on Netflix
    GamesRadar1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy