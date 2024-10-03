Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GamesRadar

    New Paddington 3 trailer charts the bear's wild journey in Peru and gives us our first look at Baby Paddington

    By Megan Garside,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccWjc_0vsiV5Yl00

    A brand new trailer for Paddington 3 , officially titled Paddington in Peru, is here, and it looks like the bear is about to set off on his wildest adventure yet.

    The clip opens with our favorite bear landing in Peru in search of his Aunt Lucy, only to find that she has fled the home for retired bears run by an eccentric Reverend Mother played by The Favourite ’s Olivia Colman, and set off on a quest. "But she knew we were coming," questions Paddington, "that’s what’s so mysterious," replies Coleman’s character.

    The rest of the trailer, which you can watch below, sees the bear search for his aunt and finding out a few home truths about himself including where he came from, which gives us the cutest look at baby Paddington. It also suggests Paddington is the answer to an ancient Peruvian mystery, according to a chaotic hunter played by Antonio Banderas. The action-packed sequence ends with a rather tense plane ride piloted by Colman’s nun, an Indiana Jones-like boulder chasing Paddington, and a musical number. Phew.

    The third movie in the franchise brings the bear well and truly out of his comfort zone, the UK, as he sets off on the journey of a lifetime. The official synopsis from Studio Canal reads; "Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."

    Unlike the first two movies which were helmed by Wonka ’s Paul King, Paddington in Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson, based on a story by King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton. The franchise is based on the beloved children's book series of the same name by Michael Bond.

    As well as Colman and Banderas, the movie also stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin as the Brown family, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

    Paddington in Peru premiers in theaters on November 8 in the UK, and on January 17, 2025 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best family movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way soon.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One of the MCU's creepiest villains is back in comics, and she's turning humans into mutants
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Joker: Folie à Deux makes it clear that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is only just getting started, and I really need more
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    After just 8 days, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom players have already found a way to play as Link instead of the titular princess
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    The only perfect video game is finally a JRPG thanks to a new indie channeling a 31-year-old cult classic SNES Tetris game that never left Japan
    GamesRadar10 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Stephen King delivers a glowing verdict on upcoming James Wan-produced streaming horror series: "All killer, no filler"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    All new Starfield Shattered Space weapons and where to find them
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station just passed a big Major Order, but we need to steal – I mean "liberate" a mining base from the Automatons next
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    New Marvel fan theory could explain what happened to Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along – and Rio's true identity, too
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Helldivers 2's take on a galaxy-traveling Death Star really is a death trap: "risk of collapse," no toilets, and the beds are stolen from "very sick children"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile3 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis reunite for Hyde Street – a scary and surreal new horror comic featuring an evil boy scout
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson talk their "funny and unpredictable" new comedy-thriller: "Everybody has a very different reaction"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Early Dragon Ball Sparking Zero stream and hours of spoilers get spirit bombed out of existence by Bandai Namco
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz15 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Angry crowd blasts Jurinsky, Coffman over Venezuelan reports
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Terrifier 3 has an opening scene so sick and twisted that it caused nine people to walk out of the premiere
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Terraria creator returns to Old School RuneScape, and within weeks catches the MMO dev's attention, fishes at a concert, and plots a unicorn ritual
    GamesRadar2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy