New Paddington 3 trailer charts the bear's wild journey in Peru and gives us our first look at Baby Paddington

A brand new trailer for Paddington 3 , officially titled Paddington in Peru, is here, and it looks like the bear is about to set off on his wildest adventure yet.

The clip opens with our favorite bear landing in Peru in search of his Aunt Lucy, only to find that she has fled the home for retired bears run by an eccentric Reverend Mother played by The Favourite ’s Olivia Colman, and set off on a quest. "But she knew we were coming," questions Paddington, "that’s what’s so mysterious," replies Coleman’s character.

The rest of the trailer, which you can watch below, sees the bear search for his aunt and finding out a few home truths about himself including where he came from, which gives us the cutest look at baby Paddington. It also suggests Paddington is the answer to an ancient Peruvian mystery, according to a chaotic hunter played by Antonio Banderas. The action-packed sequence ends with a rather tense plane ride piloted by Colman’s nun, an Indiana Jones-like boulder chasing Paddington, and a musical number. Phew.

The third movie in the franchise brings the bear well and truly out of his comfort zone, the UK, as he sets off on the journey of a lifetime. The official synopsis from Studio Canal reads; "Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."

Unlike the first two movies which were helmed by Wonka ’s Paul King, Paddington in Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson, based on a story by King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton. The franchise is based on the beloved children's book series of the same name by Michael Bond.

As well as Colman and Banderas, the movie also stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin as the Brown family, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

Paddington in Peru premiers in theaters on November 8 in the UK, and on January 17, 2025 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best family movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way soon.