    • GamesRadar

    The Rings of Power season 2 finale trailer confirms the fate of Arondir and sees Sauron reclaim his crown

    By Molly Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aya8u_0vojCtuY00

    The Rings of Power season 2 is almost at an end – and a new trailer for the finale teases an action-packed, explosive episode.

    It also confirms the fate of Arondir, who is on the brink of death following a showdown with Adar in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7 .

    In the clip, which is streaming on Prime Video and which you can watch below, we see Arondir alive and well and continuing the fight in Eregion. We also see Poppy and Nori in peril with the Dark Wizard and the Stranger , while Sauron reclaims his crown and battles Galadriel. In short, it looks like an unmissable episode.

    New promo for ep 8 from r/LOTR_on_Prime

    The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7 was absolutely massive, with the Siege of Eregion in full swing. One major talking point from the episode, though, was that surprise kiss between Elrond and Galadriel . While it allowed Elrond to slip Galadriel his cloak pin, which she used to escape the orcs, it is a little bit strange considering Galadriel is his future mother-in-law.

    "It's a shocking thing to do in that tent, in that moment," Elrond actor Robert Aramayo told us of the kiss . I think it's a smart tactic on Elrond's part, you know? I understand – obviously – given the lore and what we know about Elrond and Galadriel's future… I understand the controversy that may ensue."

    The Rings of Power season 2 finale will stream this Thursday, September 3. In the meantime, you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule for the exact release time, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.

    Comments / 3
    xebon
    1d ago
    this bad soap opra fan fiction by awful writers is a mockery of Tolkien pure trash. only 30% of people finished the first season sadly I'm included in that and I believe about 60% didn't come back for season 2 stopped by penguin by the way. wonder how many brave soles finished this trash
