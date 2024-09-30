Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GamesRadar

    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach already has a 2025 release date "decided," but Hideo Kojima can't say when "due to unforeseen circumstances"

    By Kaan Serin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwXWf_0vock5Ru00

    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still on track to be released sometime in 2025, but don't expect a release date announcement until next year.

    Hideo Kojima and the game's Japanese cast recently held a Tokyo Game Show 2024 panel to discuss the freaky postal sim sequel. We got new looks at Death Stranding 2's characters, its bonkers photo mode, and a puppet-filled musical number that gives Alan Wake's dance moves some competition.

    Alongside the new snippets, director and studio head Kojima acknowledged the elephant in the room. "We haven't said the release date today, but the release date has been decided and I'm currently working in preparation for that," he says. "Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year and we will announce it at some point next year. But due to unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

    Kojima didn't explain what "circumstances" prevented a release date announcement, but we at least know that he has one in mind.

    "As I said at the beginning, I am currently putting together the game, so it's not finished yet, but I'm feeling really good about it and it's even weirder than Death Stranding 1," he continues.

    The famed director has his hands full with other projects, too - he's likely balancing a stack of scripts towered on his back. Kojima recently signed with a Hollywood agency and revealed that his studio's "third phase" is to venture into anime and film. That's alongside his extra mysterious OD project with Xbox , and another action-stealth game with PlayStation.

    Not to be outdone by the PS5 Pro’s price tag, Hideo Kojima stuns in $1700 Death Stranding 2 jackets that are already sold out.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Risk of Rain 2 co-creator says "don't do that" as one fan gets the roguelike sequel running on Nintendo 3DS
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    "Everybody settle down": After a PS5 update dropped ads all over the home screen, dev says it's "it's just a (new) bug with an existing feature"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Hideo Kojima says the choice to create "something new that wasn't Death Stranding" with OD is "a bit risky" as "it's a game like no other"
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    The Sims 4 teases its spooky new Life and Death expansion, leaving us hopeful a Reaper career may finally be in the works
    GamesRadar23 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Meet the new Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy including Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, and more in Marvel's January 2025 Ultimate Universe advance solicitations
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Helldivers 2 poll sees over 70% of 69,000 players complain about the game's "not great" and sometimes even "awful" ragdoll physics
    GamesRadar17 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Get your detective caps on: Pokemon is teasing some sort of mystery Detective Pikachu announcement
    GamesRadar22 hours ago
    20 years since he debuted as Jigsaw, Tobin Bell will once again play John Kramer in Saw 11: "John Kramer is not done. There’s more to learn"
    GamesRadar23 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Chilling new trailer for Netflix's latest crime thriller Woman of the Hour is based on a surprising true story
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Minecraft's updates may be getting smaller, but the first game drop of the new era seems plenty big with a cool-as-hell mob paying tribute to Doctor Who's best monster
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Activision Blizzard reportedly clashed with the Overwatch team on how to cope with the hero shooter's swelling demands like OW2, pushed for "hundreds" of hires to be more Call of Duty-like
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    New Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene reveals more from a Loki fan favorite character
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Larian's 14 favorite Baldur's Gate 3 mods include everything true D&D sickos could want, like a level 20 cap, 16 character party limit, and excessively pretty dice
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Helldivers 2 players on PC curse galactic game master Joel as PSN outage takes their PS5 brethren out of the Major Order fight for 8 hours: "Hold the line!"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Netflix adaptations of Overwatch, Diablo, and StarCraft were reportedly in development before Activision Blizzard filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Starfield and Bethesda lead says "Morrowind and its themes and overall vibe were a big inspiration" for the Shattered Space DLC's main planet and city
    GamesRadar2 days ago
    Darkseid represents superhero fatigue and DC All in is the solution according to Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Stephen King is excited about the new Salem's Lot movie – and he's showing his enthusiasm in the sweetest way
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Skyrim mirror mode mod flips the entire game, dealing psychic damage to the RPG's biggest fans: "Weirding out most anyone that plays has just been an unforeseen bonus"
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Thunderbolts star Lewis Pullman still doesn't yet know if his new MCU character will end up being a hero or a villain: "I would enjoy going in either direction"
    GamesRadar21 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    After the official revival of a cult classic mech FPS spent a year getting skewered by "mostly negative" Steam reviews, fans have relaunched the old game themselves
    GamesRadar11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy