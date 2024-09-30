Death Stranding 2: On the Beach already has a 2025 release date "decided," but Hideo Kojima can't say when "due to unforeseen circumstances"

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still on track to be released sometime in 2025, but don't expect a release date announcement until next year.

Hideo Kojima and the game's Japanese cast recently held a Tokyo Game Show 2024 panel to discuss the freaky postal sim sequel. We got new looks at Death Stranding 2's characters, its bonkers photo mode, and a puppet-filled musical number that gives Alan Wake's dance moves some competition.

Alongside the new snippets, director and studio head Kojima acknowledged the elephant in the room. "We haven't said the release date today, but the release date has been decided and I'm currently working in preparation for that," he says. "Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year and we will announce it at some point next year. But due to unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

Kojima didn't explain what "circumstances" prevented a release date announcement, but we at least know that he has one in mind.

"As I said at the beginning, I am currently putting together the game, so it's not finished yet, but I'm feeling really good about it and it's even weirder than Death Stranding 1," he continues.

The famed director has his hands full with other projects, too - he's likely balancing a stack of scripts towered on his back. Kojima recently signed with a Hollywood agency and revealed that his studio's "third phase" is to venture into anime and film. That's alongside his extra mysterious OD project with Xbox , and another action-stealth game with PlayStation.

