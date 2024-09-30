Open in App
    • GamesRadar

    New Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene reveals more from a Loki fan favorite character

    By Bradley Russell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Bngc_0vob2IEI00

    After the announcement of Deadpool and Wolverine's home release , a stream of deleted scenes and bonus features have made their way online.

    First, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth threw in a cheeky meta MCU reference and, now, the latest scrapped scene reveals more about the inner workings of the TVA.

    The 30-second clip, via Men's Journal , sees Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox walking and talking through the TVA with Loki's B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who only shows up later in the movie to shut down Paradox's plan and do some heavy flirting with Peter (Rob Delaney).

    "These resource requests are extensive, Mr. Paradox," B-15 – who now heads up the TVA – begins in the scene, which you can see below. What follows is Paradox defending his request to keep tabs on Deadpool and (the dead) Wolverine's Earth-10005, which also features all the X-Men characters.

    B-15's advice? "Do nothing." Despite a heavy dose of sarcasm from Mr. Paradox, he misses out on his resources and, presumably, has to use alternative methods (such as Pyro) to get the job done in The Void.

    Deadpool and Wolverine's digital release arrives on October 1, with the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD version coming on October 22 with "hours" of bonus content, including featurettes, gag reels and, yes, deleted scenes. There's even one vignette that includes "one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler." Your guess is as good as ours, but – given Deadpool's cheeky fourth-wall breaking antics, we imagine it won't quite be what we're expecting.

    For more on the movie, check out our guides to Deadpool and Wolverine cameos and Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs . Then dive into the wider MCU with a look at upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order .

