Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
GamesRadar
Hellboy: The Crooked Man's most disgusting scene was done entirely practically using "a lot of silicone and lube"
By Fay Watson,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Bruce wayne
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smile director teases his "completely bonkers" and faithful remake of cult horror classic Possession with Robert Pattinson
GamesRadar2 days ago
Terrifier creator weighs in on the future of the gory horror franchise: "My big fear is of going on too long and wearing out my welcome"
GamesRadar2 days ago
Teacup, a new horror series produced by The Conjuring creator, adapts "the spirit" of the novel it's based on and "not much else"
GamesRadar1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
GamesRadar8 hours ago
Pain In The Pass15 days ago
The Rings of Power season 2 finale trailer confirms the fate of Arondir and sees Sauron reclaim his crown
GamesRadar5 hours ago
2 and a half years later, Pokemon Legends: Arceus streamer finally finds a shiny version of the pocket pal she's been searching for: "I'm gonna throw up"
GamesRadar3 days ago
Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
GamesRadar3 days ago
After 320 hours in my favorite roguelike, The Binding of Isaac just got a game-changing Path of Exile-style mod that could be the perfect excuse to go back
GamesRadar1 day ago
Art the Clown is a "love letter" to all the horror villains Terrifier 3 director idolized as a three year old
GamesRadar2 days ago
In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Deadlock does what Valve didn't get around to with Counter-Strike, turning the hero shooter's cheaters into frogs
GamesRadar3 days ago
Agatha All Along's first big casualty suggests it's not the end for their character in the MCU: "You need to watch more"
GamesRadar3 days ago
New Metal Gear Solid Delta footage looks gorgeous and faithful, but the 2004 voice acting just doesn't look right coming out of 2024 character models
GamesRadar3 days ago
A 12-year arc of The Simpsons comes to a close as EA shuts down city builder The Simpsons: Tapped Out after 308 updates, 831 characters, and 1,463 questlines
GamesRadar3 days ago
Chucky creator has the most on-brand response to his horror TV show being canceled, and it sounds like we haven't seen the last of the killer doll
GamesRadar7 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
This year's best city-builder is bigger than ever and cheaper than ever, as Manor Lords celebrates 2.5 million sales with an update and a hefty discount
GamesRadar3 days ago
Smile 2 director says the sequel uses ideas that didn’t make it into the first film – and he already has a plan for a third movie too
GamesRadar2 days ago
André Emilio4 days ago
"I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game": Hideo Kojima has written a movie, but "I don't have the time to direct it, so I won't"
GamesRadar2 days ago
Fan-favorite Amazon thriller series will lean less into the supernatural for season 2, is "a story of hope and love"
GamesRadar1 day ago
This Metroidvania where you play as a janitor cat in the afterlife is the purrfect adventure for genre newbies like me
GamesRadar3 days ago
André Emilio4 days ago
Persona studio "working to address" problems plaguing Metaphor: ReFantazio's PC performance in the weeks before launch
GamesRadar2 days ago
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P knows you want an FF9 Remake but doubts a new spin on the JRPG could fit into a "single title"
GamesRadar3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.