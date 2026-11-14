76ers 10-3 Record Hides A Dangerous Clutch Dependency

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Philadelphia sits at 10-3 and chases the top seed in the East, yet the math tells a story that fans might miss. The team has won 76.9 percent of its games, which ranks as the fourth-highest mark in the NBA, but this winning rate does not match their overall play. According to a report, the 76ers rank only 14th in net rating, a huge gap for a squad with such high expectations. This split suggests the current record is built on luck rather than total dominance.

The Clutch Ceiling

The real problem hides in the final minutes of close contests. No team in the league has played more clutch games than the 76ers, with eight such games so far, and they hold a perfect 8-0 record in those tight spots. This perfect run is unsustainable because truly great teams usually blow opponents out instead of scraping by. The team is 19th in three-point percentage overall and 26th in attempts, yet they shoot 47.1 percent from deep in clutch time. Opponents are shooting just 33.3 percent in those same moments, creating a 14-point gap that will likely shrink as the season goes on.

Defense Without a Center

Despite the offensive volatility, the defense remains a genuine strength that critics overlook. The unit ranks in the top five of the league, which is impressive considering the roster has absolutely no true center depth. The best backup center on the bench stands only 6-foot-9, forcing the team to use players like Dean Wade or Jabari Walker in the paint. Yahoo Sports notes that it is amazing the defense stays top-notch with such small lineups, proving the players are tough and disciplined even without a traditional big man.

Resilience Over Perfection

Head coach Nick Nurse has pushed the team to focus on fundamentals after a tough loss to Boston, specifically improving spacing and the “next action stuff.” This approach has worked, as the team has gone down by double digits eight times in 13 games and won five of those comebacks. The bench stepped up big in the win over Toronto, with Anfernee Simons leading the second unit with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The team will face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, and that game will test if they can win without needing a miracle finish. Even with a messy path, the 76ers are now more capable of winning than they were a season ago.