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The Philadelphia 76ers signed Tacko Fall to fix a lack of big men, but the experiment is failing fast. Fall has played just three minutes this season, all during garbage time. The Sixer Sense reported that Fall has been inactive for recent games, including the loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The team brought him in to help, yet he sits on the bench while the roster spot goes to waste.

The purpose of adding Fall was to take up the final two-way slot because the team lacked depth at the center position. Fall has been inactive and on the bench during recent contests. Following his debut on November 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he did not wear a uniform for the next two games.

A Zero Return on Investment

Fall has been active only twice since getting cleared to play again after an offseason injury. His season debut occurred on November 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played three minutes of garbage time. The Sixer Sense reported that the Tacko Fall experience has amounted to a zero. That is a harsh verdict, but the numbers back it up. A player signed to provide depth who does not play is a broken plan.

Heavy.com noted that Fall has 47 games of eligibility left this year, yet he has not seen the floor. In recent games, the Sixers have kept Fall inactive and seated on the bench. The lack of playing time raises a simple question about the roster construction. According to The Sixer Sense, “If Fall isn’t going to suit up for the Sixers, or even play for the Delaware Blue Coats, then what exactly are we doing here?”

Space on the Bench

The team needs bodies that can help in a real game, not just in practice. Fall will be active for the Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, according to Heavy.com. This is his chance to change the narrative, but the history so far is bleak. The Sixer Sense argued that “The Sixers are wasting space” by keeping him on the roster without using him.

Adam Aaronson via Heavy.com verified that Fall has remained with the Sixers since the preseason yet has seen minimal playing time. The team cannot claim to address a critical lack of big man depth if the player does not suit up. The roster spot is valuable, and it belongs to someone who can contribute.