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The crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena screamed for Tacko Fall on Thursday night, but the 7-foot-6 center wants more than a few seconds of fame. Fans chanted “We want Tacko” while the game was already decided, a reaction that has followed him through every stop of his NBA career. Fall played just 53.8 seconds in his home debut against the Toronto Raptors, a stint that included a contested miss and an errant pass stolen by Toronto. Despite the short time, the Sixers converted his deal to a two-way contract after he missed preseason due to a hip injury. Fall made his first appearance last week in a blowout loss in Cleveland before checking in on Thursday. He is tired of being treated like a “Make-A-Wish kid” who gets a quick look at the end of a game.

A Real Basketball Player

Fall told reporters after the win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night that he appreciates the love from the fans, but he sees a conflict in how people view him. He asked for an honest answer about the chants, noting that the excitement often looks like a novelty act rather than a genuine basketball evaluation. Fall stated that he is “more than that” and wants to be seen as “just a pretty good basketball player.” This desire comes after years of honing his craft overseas with stops in China and New Zealand. The goal was always to return to the NBA where he started, not to be a sideshow. The Sixers gave him that chance with a close friend just a few lockers away to support him.

Friendship and Character

Jaylen Brown, a close friend of Fall, spoke highly of the center’s character on Thursday night. Brown said, “It’s a testament to him and his work, man. And his character,” highlighting how Fall’s personality beats through the room, according to PhillyVoice. Their bond is rooted in a shared desire to help people, as Brown noted that Fall is a “great human being, humanitarian, all about the community.” The two like to spend time thinking about how they can help different parts of the world. Fall is indeed a gentle giant, but the Sixers need him to contribute on the court, not just in the locker room. The team beat the Raptors 123-112 on Thursday night despite a slow start.

Coach Nick Nurse noted that the bench contingent helped spark the offense after a poor first quarter. The Sixers overcame a 17-point deficit to secure their fifth double-digit comeback of the season. Fall’s time on the court was brief, but his presence mattered to the locker room. The Sixers will not play again until Sunday afternoon, giving the team time to rest before their next matchup versus the Pacers.