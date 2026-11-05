Hurts Appears At Eagles Facility While Ruled Out For Season

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The most surprising sight in Philadelphia on Wednesday was not a new player signing, but the return of a star who cannot play. Jalen Hurts walked into the Eagles practice facility for the first time since landing on injured reserve. Team sources told ESPN that several players had not seen their quarterback in weeks. This visit happened while doctors confirmed he will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Hurts sat in on team meetings and held additional sessions with staff. He did not speak to the entire group, but his presence lifted the mood for those who saw him. The 28-year-old Super Bowl MVP was diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his lungs. He was originally diagnosed with a superficial clot in London before the team’s Week 5 game against the Jaguars. A follow-up ultrasound showed the clot had moved, leading to his placement on IR on October 17.

A Coach Who Misses His Quarterback

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed he has been in constant contact with Hurts during this difficult time. Sirianni did not directly answer questions about the facility visit earlier on Wednesday. He instead focused on the quarterback’s health and recovery process. “I’ve talked to him and am in constant communication with him and know he’s resting and recovering,” Sirianni said. He added a personal note about the separation. “I miss him like crazy. But nothing new on that front. I know he’s resting and recovering, and we’re all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery.”

The medical team released a joint statement with Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, detailing the specific condition. The diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. ESPN’s report indicated Hurts is clinically stable with no significant functional limitations. His treatment requires anticoagulation or “blood thinners,” which stops him from any contact activities. This means he cannot participate in football drills or even light running until the blood thinners are stopped.

The Search for a New Leader

With Hurts out, the Eagles have cycled through three other quarterbacks this season. Tanner McKee took over the starting role after Hurts was sidelined by blood clots in his lungs. McKee went 0-3 as the starter, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The team lost to the Panthers, Cowboys, and Commanders during that stretch. Now, Joe Milton will start against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 8. In mid-October, Milton was released from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

A former Tennessee quarterback with a strong arm, Milton stands 6-foot-5. The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of 2024 before trading him to the Cowboys. In five NFL games, Milton has completed 69.8% of his passes. An Eagles offense struggling to run the ball might benefit from his mobility. The team is currently 2-6 and looking to break a six-game losing streak. The Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field offers a chance to stop the slide.