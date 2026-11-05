Eagles Injury Report: Smith, Barkley, Wicks Sit Out Practice

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The Philadelphia Eagles released their first official injury report on Wednesday, and the news is not great for fans hoping for a full-strength lineup against the New York Giants. Three key players—running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks—did not participate in any drills. This marks the second straight week that Smith and Wicks have been sidelined with injuries, while Barkley continues to manage his workload.

The team listed seven players under the “did not participate” category, including cornerback Michael Carter II and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Eagles are dealing with a six-game losing streak, a rough patch that has seen the team fall to a 2-6 record. With the upcoming bye week just one game away, the coaching staff faces a tough choice between pushing these stars to play or keeping them healthy for the rest of the season.

Wide Receiver Depth Gets a Boost

While the starting receivers are out, rookie Makai Lemon has stepped up to fill the void. He has caught 13 passes for 124 yards over the last two games, both of which were losses. The rookie has handled the pressure well despite missing time earlier in the year due to a hamstring issue. Coach Nick Sirianni praised the young player’s work ethic during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I think that Mekhi, his process is continuing to go well because of who he is,” Sirianni said before practice on Nov. 4, according to Yahoo Sports. The coach noted that Lemon handles himself like a pro and loves the game. Even if Smith or Wicks returns on Sunday, Lemon has proven he deserves a share of the targets. He knows his job is to keep improving regardless of who is on the field.

The team will need this kind of steady performance if they hope to stop the bleeding against the Giants.

Quarterback Shuffle and Coach Support

The injury report also highlighted a shift at the quarterback position. Tanner McKee, who started the last three games, is now listed with a chest injury and is reportedly being benched for Joe Milton III. Players in the locker room said both quarterbacks split reps during practice, leaving fans unsure of who will start. This confusion comes as the team tries to find stability on offense after losing their franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to a blood clot.

Despite the losing streak, Coach Sirianni insists he has the full support of ownership. He spoke about his relationship with Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie, noting that the owner backs him through both good and bad times. This consistency is something Sirianni wants to pass down to the players.

“So I love that steadiness, and I’m trying to give that same thing to the guys − the consistency, the steadiness because I know I’m receiving it from, from the very top,” Sirianni said. The team needs that same steadiness on the field to turn things around.

What to Expect on Sunday

The Eagles face a tough test on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants are looking to build on their own momentum, while Philadelphia desperately needs a win to avoid an even deeper hole. With Barkley on a pitch count and the receiving corps depleted, the offense will have to rely on the running game and the play of backup quarterbacks.

Several other players, including Jake Elliott and Jonathan Greenard, were listed as limited participants.