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This week, the Yankees returned from Las Vegas’s General Managers Meetings. Brian Cashman described the gathering as “an information grab” for the front office. Rebuilding the bullpen sits at the top of his list to fix a roster that won 93 games last season. The team bowed out in the American League Division Series and now seeks to add depth.

Fixing the Late-Inning Arms

Relief pitching is the main concern after key departures loom. The club issued a qualifying offer to closer David Bednar, valued at $23.15 million. They have also expressed interest in retaining left-hander Tim Hill. Cashman told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, according to MLB.com, “It’s our main priority, to be honest.” The current setup faces a major shift since two of the three pitchers going into the eighth and ninth inning are gone.

Cashman said, “Two of the three pitchers going into our eighth and ninth inning are gone; Blackburn and Bednar right now are free agents, so we’ve got our work to do. And because of that, I am casting a wide net. We are asking around, and we need to find some stuff so we can feel good and sleep at night.” Adrian Morejon was a prominent trade target in July and could draw interest again in free agency.

Offensive Gaps and Payroll Limits

The pitching staff includes AL Cy Young Award winner Cam Schlittler, but the offense needs work. Hal Steinbrenner, the managing general partner, cited offensive underperformance as a major factor behind the shortened postseason. At third base, the team seems “open-minded” to pursue an upgrade beyond Ryan McMahon. The Rangers discussed Corey Seager and contacted free agents Luis Arraez, Brandon Lowe, and Carson Kelly.

According to reports, the Yankees recorded a competitive balance tax figure of $342MM in 2026. Before executing any major moves, they are projected at $282MM for next year. During current collective bargaining negotiations, MLB suggested a limit of $258.2MM. While that limit would begin in 2028, it remains tentative since 2027 league revenues might shift the threshold.

A cap is unlikely to be implemented, whether in 2028 or at any other time. Opposed to a cap, the MLB Players Association intends not to accept one. General manager Brian Cashman dismissed the narrative, labeling his present strategy as “business as usual.”

Looking Ahead to the Season

Brent Headrick, who achieved a 2.18 ERA across a Major League-leading 81 games, is currently a staple of the bullpen. As the team seeks to secure the back end, a possible reunion with Jonathan Loáisiga has also surfaced. Cashman remains focused on winning, noting that he must listen to all options. “I’ve got to listen to everything and anything, because you know what? We didn’t win,” Cashman said.