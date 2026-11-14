New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants offense moved the ball well on Thursday night but could not close out the game. J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards in the 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. The team posted nearly 400 total yards, yet two late interceptions and a fumbled kickoff return sealed the defeat. This result leaves fans with a mix of hope for the future and frustration over the final minutes of play.

A Career Night for McCarthy

McCarthy reached new heights in his first home start, throwing for more yards than in any other game of his NFL career. He connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on a 66-yard touchdown pass that put the Giants ahead 21-17 with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. He probably recorded his most productive game, proving he can serve as a primary target in critical situations. Despite the high yardage, three failed tries at the end kept the fans from leaving happy, per News4JAX.

The quarterback stayed calm under pressure, though the result was not what the team needed. “I was really proud of the guys just staying kind of steady throughout everything,” McCarthy said after the game. He noted that the offense wanted to finish the job but put the team in a bad spot a couple of times. His thought process on the final throws was to pop the ball up to his playmakers and let them make a play.

Coaching Staff Under Fire

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy believes the blame belongs with the coordinators, not the young quarterback. He argued that the coaching staff failed to give McCarthy the right plays to handle Washington’s heavy pressure. McCoy stated “I’m blaming this on the coordinators,” based on his review of the loss. He pointed out that the Commanders ran zero blitzes and that New York had no answers ready for those schemes.

McCoy felt the offense should have capitalized on the two turnovers the Giants defense created. “J.J. McCarthy had a hell of a game today. I blame that last bit,” McCoy stated. He questioned why anyone would blame the quarterback when the team had the game within reach but could not get a first down to seal the win. The former player suggested the staff needed to provide max protection and better blitz beaters for the quarterback.

Late Game Breakdowns

The game ended with two straight deep passes that went nowhere, the second resulting in an interception by Rasul Douglas. With two zero blitzes applying pressure, Washington forced the desperate quarterback to loft the ball for others to catch. The Commanders’ Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns, outplaying the Giants’ ground game.

Reserve running back Greg Desrosiers almost cost the Giants a comeback opportunity after fumbling on the final kickoff return. In the third quarter, Malik Nabers managed only five receptions for 44 yards and committed a critical fumble in plus territory. Darnell Mooney struggled with just two catches for 8 yards.