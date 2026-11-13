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Even after a season that ended too soon for New York, two Yankees found their names at the top of the league’s award lists. This result stands out because the team itself struggled to reach the final rounds of the playoffs. Yordan Alvarez took home the award with all 30 first-place votes, but the Yankees duo carved out their own space in the race.

One voter, Dave Skretta of the Associated Press, broke the pattern by casting a second-place vote for Schlittler. This choice put the pitcher just seven points behind Bobby Witt Jr. for third place. According to Pinstripe Alley, this fourth-place finish matches the best result for a pure pitcher since Shane Bieber in 2020. The last time a pitcher won the award in the National League was 2014.

A Pitcher’s Dominance on the Mound

Cam Schlittler’s run to the All-MLB First Team as a starting pitcher was no accident. He posted an AL-best 1.95 ERA over 193.2 innings. This performance earned him the AL Cy Young Award as well. He became the third Yankee starter to receive an All-MLB selection since the league started the honor in 2019. The stats show he was the most reliable arm in the league, even if the team did not go far.

While the offense sputtered at times, Schlittler kept his team in games with steady pitching. His ability to limit runs over a full season set a new standard for the franchise. The fact that he received a second-place vote in the MVP race proves that voters saw his value beyond just wins and losses.

Rice Makes History at the Plate

Ben Rice proved he could handle the pressure of the designated hitter role. The regular season saw him tally 41 home runs and 97 RBI. Being among the league’s top hitters is demonstrated by his .897 OPS and 149 wRC+. According to Pinstripe Alley, Rice became the first Yankee DH to ever receive an All-MLB nod. He landed on the Second Team for his work at the plate.

Rice also shined when it mattered most. He hit four home runs in the 2026 postseason, which was the most by anyone in the playoffs. He received two third-place votes in the MVP voting, showing respect from the league’s writers. His presence in the lineup added power to the Yankees during a tough year.

A Bright Spot in a Dark Year

Despite the team’s early exit, seven Yankees earned All-MLB nominations in total. Luis García Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Cody Bellinger were among those recognized. Bellinger even took home the Platinum Glove for his defensive work. Junior Caminero finished second in the MVP voting, missing only three second-place votes.

In the AL MVP race, only two Yankees got votes: Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice. According to Pinstripe Alley, the league has already recognized their contributions with these top honors.