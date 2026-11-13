Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite intense speculation connecting them to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the New York Giants made no moves by the NFL trade deadline. Per reports, while a second-round and a fifth-round pick were reportedly offered, the transaction failed to complete before the deadline arrived. As a 2-7 Indianapolis Colts member, Taylor stayed put and expressed his views clearly during his initial media session after the deadline expired.

Taylor Takes The High Road

Speaking with reporters, Taylor was blunt when asked about not getting traded to a contender like the Giants. He told the media that trade decisions are way above his pay grade and that he is glad he does not have to make those hard calls. Taylor stated that his only job is to come in and make sure he is at his best each and every single day for his coaches and teammates. He told reporters, according to Heavy.com, “I would hate to be in that situation. But I know that they have a vision and a plan for it.”

While Giants fans might have wanted a blockbuster move, Taylor seems content to just execute the plan the Colts have set out for him right now. He emphasized that the best thing to help the team is executing and getting a win versus Miami.

Why The Colts Held Firm

It is easy to wonder why the Colts did not trade their best remaining player when they are sitting at 2-7 and have no first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Dan Graziano stated that Indianapolis felt no urgency to trade since Taylor is signed through the 2028 season. The front office clearly decided that keeping their star running back was more valuable than the premium picks they could have gotten in return.

Several weeks prior, the Colts traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and on Tuesday they also parted ways with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. Unlike other key departures, Taylor was not moved, and he never asked for a trade or stated a desire to leave. This silence suggests he is willing to ride it out in Indy while the team rebuilds around him.

Giants Find Value Elsewhere

The Giants missed out on the biggest name at the deadline, but they did not mortgage their future for an overpriced player. GM Joe Schoen stood pat because the asking prices for defensive tackles were too steep and the team only has five picks in the 2027 draft. Rather than exchanging picks, the organization noted that rookie defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis has gained more playing time and recorded a 77.5 run‑defense grade versus the Texans, per reports.