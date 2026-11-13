Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees are looking hard at third base options as the winter approaches. Reports indicate the club has interest in Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm. This move aims to fix a position that has struggled for years. The team needs a steady hand at the hot corner to support the lineup. While the interest is real, some reports suggest the depth of that interest is still unclear.

General Manager meetings in Las Vegas are currently underway. These talks happen while a lockout looms on December 1. Scott Boras, the agent for ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, says the market is strong. He told reporters that teams know there is only one Tarik card available. The Yankees are also talking to catcher Carson Kelly. These moves show the front office is ready to act before the winter freeze.

Fixing the Hot Corner

Ryan McMahon was brought in to play third base in 2025. His defense showed some issues last season with -3 DRS at the position. The group that played there combined for a .629 OPS. That number was the fifth-worst mark in the entire league. The farm system does not have many good infielders waiting in the wings. Dax Kilby is a top prospect, but the team needs help now. Bohm could offer a solution by platooning with McMahon. He hits right-handed while McMahon hits left-handed.

Bohm has spent his whole career with the Phillies. He hit 15 homers and drove in 88 runs last year. His career batting average sits at .273 with a .735 OPS. He does not strike out much, with a rate well below the league average. Per MLB.com, he crushed left-handed pitching with an .853 OPS against them. However, his defense has been a bit below average throughout his time in the majors. He posted a career-worst Fielding Run Value of -9 in 2026.

The Skubal Market

Tarik Skubal has booked more meetings as the agent market heats up. His stats from 2026 were impressive with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts. Boras noted that the anticipated offseason was a bearish begin. It is now evident, according to him, that a powerful and dominant Sku-bull market exists. This shows that teams are ready to pay for top-tier pitching. The Yankees have a strong need for an ace to lead the rotation. The window to sign him is open before the league shuts down.

Conflicting Reports on Interest

Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported the interest in Bohm. However, other sources say the Yankees have not shown much interest to this point. The club has not officially confirmed any deal or deep talks. A source suggested the team is just looking at the possibilities. The hot corner will probably become a priority as this offseason unfolds. The Yankees must decide if they make a big move or wait.

Brendan Kuty indicates the club might display interest at a later time. General Manager Brian Cashman admitted they need to improve production in many spots. “He’s signed through next year for us, but I definitely know we need to improve production in a lot of different spots on the club if we can,” he told reporters on Tuesday. The team will be open to deals if they find the right fit.

The Major League Baseball offseason for 2026-27, which remains uncertain, has fully begun. A lockout is expected to start on December 1. The Red Sox are also shopping outfielder Jarren Duran. Boston has shown interest in free agent Seiya Suzuki as well. The market for top talent remains active despite the looming work stoppage. According to CBS Sports, no Winter Meetings might occur during this offseason.