The Real Reason The Mets Should Target These 3 Pitchers Now

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The New York Mets are expected to spend a record amount of money to sign Tarik Skubal in free agency. This move would give the team a true ace to lead the starting rotation for the next several years. Even with Skubal on the roster, the Mets still lack depth and need another reliable starter to win in the playoffs. The front office should look to the trade market to find a partner for Skubal rather than relying only on free agency.

Acquiring a second starter through a trade allows the Mets to control costs and secure long-term value. The team has young players and prospects that other clubs want in exchange for established pitchers. Three specific names stand out as the best targets to pair with Skubal and build a dominant rotation for the upcoming season. These pitchers offer different contracts and levels of control that fit the needs of the New York team.

Logan Webb Offers Stability and Value

Logan Webb from the San Francisco Giants is the top target for the Mets to acquire via trade. According to Rising Apple, he placed within the top 11 of the NL Cy Young competition annually between 2022 and 2025. Webb is an ace who would serve as the number two starter behind Skubal and push Nolan McLean to the number three spot. He has a career average of 3.8 bWAR and has shown he can be worth 5.6 bWAR at his best. While the Giants declined to trade him mid-season, they may reconsider this winter if presented with the proper offer.

The financial terms of Webb’s deal make him an attractive option for the Mets to consider. A five-year, $90 million extension signed with San Francisco leaves him with two additional years of team control. This contract leaves $47 million remaining on the deal, which Rising Apple notes could be a bargain for the Mets. Securing a pitcher with this level of production and cost control is rare in the current market. The team would gain a reliable innings eater who does not need to be re-signed soon.

Webb’s presence would immediately stabilize the rotation alongside Skubal and give the Mets a clear advantage. He brings a track record of success against tough lineups in the National League. The Giants have a surplus of pitching talent that could allow them to move Webb if the Mets offer a strong package of prospects. This trade would solve the need for a number two starter without costing the team a massive free agent contract in the future.

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Emerson Hancock Provides Long Term Control

Emerson Hancock of the Seattle Mariners is another excellent target because he comes with multiple years of team control. He has four years of control left and will not be a free agent until 2031 according to Rising Apple. The 27-year-old right-hander posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 2.7 bWAR in 25 starts last season. He struck out 126 batters in 138.2 innings while maintaining a 109 ERA+ and a 4.00 FIP. These numbers show he is a solid mid-rotation starter who can grow into a bigger role.

With a surplus of young starting pitchers, the Seattle Mariners were receptive to moving Hancock before the trade deadline. They could revisit dealing him this offseason as they look to improve their offense which struggled last year. Since Jerry DiPoto prioritizes bats over pitchers, the Mets possess a glut of young middle infielders available for exchange. Sports Illustrated reports that Seattle has a full five-man rotation including Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller. This depth allows them to trade a starter like Hancock without hurting their own rotation.

Trading for Hancock would give the Mets a pitcher with significant security for the next four seasons. He is young enough to develop further while providing immediate value in the rotation. The Mets could use one of their extra infield prospects to complete this deal and address a need for the Mariners. This move would add a cost-controlled arm that fits perfectly alongside Skubal and Webb if the team pursues all three.

Drew Rasmussen Is A High Risk Option

Drew Rasmussen from the Tampa Bay Rays is a third option that the Mets should consider despite the risks involved. The Rays just exercised his $20 million club option for 2027 according to Rising Apple. This means he has only one year of control remaining before he hits free agency. The team would be taking a chance on a rental pitcher who might leave after the next season. This strategy mirrors what the Mets did with Freddy Peralta last year, a move that did not work out well for them.

Erik Neander, the Rays president of baseball operations, recently informed reporters that the club plans to retain Rasmussen as their rotation leader. This statement makes landing Rasmussen seem like a long shot for the Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets ought to contact the Rays to determine if they can extract him from those plans. He would provide a major boost to the rotation if he stays healthy and performs well for the duration of his contract. The risk is high but the reward of adding another quality starter is significant.

Possessing controllable starting pitching and infield depth, the Mets could persuade the Rays to alter their stance. A trade for Rasmussen would require the Mets to give up valuable assets that they might want to keep for the long term. The team must decide if the immediate need for a starter outweighs the risk of losing him after one year. If the Mets can negotiate a deal, they would add a proven arm to their rotation for the next season.

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The Trade Market Is The Best Path Forward

The trade market offers the Mets a better way to build their rotation than relying solely on free agency. David Stearns has restocked the farm system with strong deadline deals and has many attractive trade chips available. Yahoo Sports highlights that the Mets hold a surplus of young middle infielders capable of being traded for a substantial return. Teams looking to make deals often prefer trading for players with control rather than paying high free agent salaries.

Addressing the rotation through trades allows the Mets to manage their payroll more effectively while adding talent. The free agent market for starting pitchers can be expensive and unpredictable. By targeting players like Webb, Hancock and Rasmussen, the Mets can secure depth and quality at a lower cost. Stearns has experience in making these types of deals from his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. He knows how to turn prospects into impact players for the big league roster.

The Mets need to act quickly before the lockout begins in less than a month. The clock is ticking on these potential deals as other teams may also be interested in these pitchers. Securing a second starter now would set the team up for success in the upcoming season. The combination of Skubal and a trade acquisition would make the Mets a favorite in the National League.

Seattle And Tampa Bay Are Key Partners

In a potential trade scenario, the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners emerge as the two teams best suited to match the Mets. Seattle has an offensive surplus that the Mets could fill with their middle infield prospects. Following a lost season from Cal Raleigh and a sluggish year from Josh Naylor, Sports Illustrated notes the Mariners face major offensive questions. Randy Arozarena is also set to hit free agency, which adds to their need for bats. This creates a perfect opportunity for the Mets to trade a pitcher for a hitter.

Tampa Bay has a history of developing pitchers and trading them for prospects when the time is right. The Rays have a surplus of young talent and could be willing to move Rasmussen if the offer is right. The Mets have the depth to absorb the loss of a top prospect if it means landing a starter like Rasmussen. The connection between the two teams has been strong in previous seasons, which could help facilitate a deal this winter. Both teams understand the value of trading for players with control.

These two teams represent the most realistic options for the Mets to acquire a starting pitcher. The Mariners have the depth to spare a starter like Hancock, while the Rays might move Rasmussen if they get a good offer. The Mets should focus their efforts on these two clubs to find the right partner. A deal with either team would add a much-needed piece to the rotation.

Prospects Like Jonah Tong Have Value

Jonah Tong is one of the most valuable trade chips the Mets have to offer to other teams. As a former Top 100 prospect boasting elite stuff, he could become an appealing trade asset should the Mets decide to move him. Yahoo Sports indicates that Tong retains significant club control, rendering him valuable to franchises unwilling to pay open-market rates for starters. The Mets probably prefer to keep Tong unless they can leverage him to acquire a player with substantial remaining club control.

Should the Mets fail to secure Skubal on the open market, Tong might serve as the centerpiece of a comparable deal. His pitching stuff ensures he remains an attractive trade target for organizations seeking a genuine ace. The Mets must decide if they are willing to part with him to get a starter like Webb or Hancock.

Tong’s value is high because of his potential and the control the Mets have over him. He could be used to land a player who will help the team for several years. The Mets have other prospects like Zac Thornton and Brett Baty that could also be part of a trade package. Using these assets wisely would allow the Mets to build a strong rotation without giving up their best young talent. The decision on how to use Tong will be key to the success of the trade strategy.

Risks Of One Year Contracts

Trading for a pitcher with only one year of control carries a significant risk for the Mets. Rising Apple reports that the team pursued Freddy Peralta last year, only for that strategy to backfire. To obtain Peralta, they dispatched two top 100 prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers, yet he departed via free agency. Currently, the Mets lack two top 100 prospects necessary to replicate that error. Only Jefferson Rojas sits among the best, and the team should hold onto him.

Prematurely trading for a rental starter like Nathan Eovaldi or Drew Rasmussen could hinder the Mets later in the offseason. Per Rising Apple, the GM Meetings are not the appropriate occasion to execute a trade of this nature. Once the lockout concludes, the team will surely find additional chances to make a move. Unless the trade market offers an absolute steal, the Mets should direct their focus toward free agency. The team must be careful not to give up too much for a short-term solution.

The risk of losing a player after one year means the Mets must weigh the cost carefully. If they trade for Rasmussen, they need to ensure the return they get is worth the risk. The team has other options like Webb and Hancock who offer more security. Trading for a one-year rental should be a last resort if the team cannot find a better option. The Mets should focus on building a rotation that lasts for several years.

The Path To A Championship Rotation

Building a championship rotation requires a mix of aces and reliable mid-rotation starters. The Mets have the opportunity to sign Tarik Skubal and then trade for two more starters to complete the group. Logan Webb, Emerson Hancock and Drew Rasmussen are the top three targets to pair with Skubal. Each pitcher offers something different, from long-term control to immediate impact.

The trade market provides the best path to achieving this goal. The Mets have the assets and the motivation to make a deal happen before the lockout. David Stearns has the experience to navigate these complex negotiations. He knows how to find the right partner and structure a deal that benefits the team. The Mets should be aggressive in pursuing these targets to build a dominant rotation.

Securing these pitchers would transform the Mets into a serious contender in the National League. The combination of Skubal, Webb and Hancock would give the team a top-tier rotation. Even if the team only lands one of these pitchers, it would be a major step forward. The Mets have the resources to make this happen and should use them wisely. The path to a championship starts with a strong rotation.