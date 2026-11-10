Jazz Chisholm Jr. Faces Short Deal Path Like Bo Bichette

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not going to get the same big money that Bo Bichette secured in free agency last year. Bichette left the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-year, $126 million pact with the New York Mets. The Bichette pact averages out to $42 million per year. The key to that massive contract was the opt-out clauses Bichette added after each season. He could have hit the open market this winter but chose to stay, and he holds that same power again next year. Chisholm now faces a similar path to get his value right, though the market looks much tougher for him.

A Tough Market for a Talented Player

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote a piece on Monday about ten free agents who will draw close attention soon. He looked specifically at Chisholm’s situation and the idea of using an opt-out clause. Nightengale wrote that “He could be in for a rude awakening in the free agent market with executives openly wondering if anyone would give him more than a two-year contract.” The Yankees did not make a qualifying offer to Chisholm, so he is now a free agent. This means teams can sign him without paying a draft pick to New York, but it also signals the team is ready to move on if the price is too high.

Despite the rough talk from front offices, Chisholm brings real skills to the table. He is a year removed from a 30/30 season where he hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases. In 2026, he set a career high with 41 stolen bases in 50 attempts. That speed was a bright spot even if his overall hitting numbers were down. He has played second base since the trade from the Marlins and has graded out well there based on defensive metrics. He also has experience playing center field. His talent is undeniable, but teams worry about his consistency over a long term.

Experts Predict a Reset Strategy

Nightengale noted that “No one can debate his talent. He may need an opt-out on any multi-year proposal so he can hit market again and re-establish himself.” This strategy mirrors what Bichette did. If Chisholm signs for two years, he can prove he is healthy and hitting, then test the market again for a bigger deal. Various outlets have different guesses on what he might get. According to reports, Chisholm’s potential deals are either 3 years/$110 million or 7 years/$185 million. Fangraphs, including Ben Clemens and the median crowdsource, has him at 4 years and $92 million. Kiley McDaniel sees a 2-year, $46 million deal with an opt-out, while MLB Trade Rumors has him at 2 years and $40 million with an opt-out.

The Philadelphia Phillies are one team that might make a move for him. Just Baseball’s Ryan Finkelstein forecasts that Chisholm will agree to a two-year, $40 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason. For the 2027 season, Finkelstein stated Chisholm would earn $25 million, followed by a $15 million player option in 2028. Finkelstein wrote that “The best case for Jazz is likely a 1+1 deal where he can reset his market and have a pillow of a player option to fall back on.” The Phillies have needed a boost for their offense, and adding Chisholm would give them more power in the middle of the lineup.

Rather than remaining in the American League, predictions suggest Chisholm will join one of this year’s National League playoff teams.