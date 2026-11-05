Warriors Withhold $20 Million From Porzingis In Ugly Saga

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The New York Knicks are facing a complex situation involving Kristaps Porzingis. The Golden State Warriors have stopped sending money to Porzingis. They say he is not playing, so he does not get his $20 million salary. NBA insider Shams Charania reported this on Tuesday. The move makes an already ugly situation much worse for the big man. He is dealing with a mystery illness and might quit the league for good. New York fans can only watch this drama unfold from the other side of the country.

The Cost of an Empty Roster Spot

The Warriors are holding back cash and trying to dump the contract, leaving the Knicks to navigate the fallout. Charania noted that the team can move his deal before the Feb. 11 deadline. They want a rival to take on the salary so they can save money. “Absorbing Porzingis’ near-expiring deal would allow a rival team to move a salary out and save money and clear a roster spot via a buyout,” he continued, according to the New York Post. No one wants a player who might retire and costs that much. The Knicks do not need this headache, but the league might have to swallow it.

Steve Kerr’s Close Call in New York

While Porzingis fights for his paycheck, Steve Kerr is looking back at a chance to coach in New York. Kevin Durant confirmed that Kerr almost took the job years ago. The Knicks had a deal on the table when Phil Jackson was running the show. Kerr stayed in California for his family. He told NBA.com that turning down Phil was hard. “Ultimately, it was agonizing to say no to Phil because of what I think of him and what he’s done for my career,” Kerr said, according to Yardbarker. He knew the job would be a huge challenge far from home.

A Young Prospect Gets Cut

Meanwhile, the Knicks made their own tough choice on Monday. The team decided not to pick up the option for Pacome Dadiet. Not picking up the option for Pacome Dadiet saves $5.4 million for the 2027-28 season. Dadiet is a 21-year-old from France who has played very little. He only appeared in one game so far this season. The Knicks declined the option, and he will be a free agent soon. This move clears a spot for someone who can actually play. It shows the front office is willing to cut ties when the results do not match the draft pick.