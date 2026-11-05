Mets Prospects Shine In Puerto Rico As Winter League Starts

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The New York Mets have three young players in action right now as the Puerto Rican Winter League kicks off. Jacob Reimer, John Bay, and Eli Serrano III all made the roster for the Leones de Ponce team. Mike Mayer of MMO confirmed the list on Wednesday when the league officially started its games. This gives fans a clear look at the next wave of talent before the 2027 season even begins.

Winter Ball Starts Early

The league began play on Wednesday, and these three players are already in the mix. It is a chance for them to get real game reps against seasoned veterans from other countries. Reimer, Bay, and Serrano III will face tough pitching and hitting every day. They are playing for a team and proving they belong at the next level. The Mets organization is watching closely to see how they handle the pressure of winter ball.

Pitching Stars in Arizona

While the winter league starts, two other Mets pitchers are making huge waves in the Arizona Fall League. Irving Cota and Ryan Lambert both got picked for the Fall Stars Game that airs on Sunday night. They are among the top 100 prospects in all of baseball. According to Yahoo Sports, Lambert has not allowed a single hit in his last six appearances. He has 10 strikeouts and only four walks in that span. That kind of control is exactly what the Mets need from their young arms.

Cota is also having a strong run with a 0.87 WHIP over 12.2 innings. The site reported he was tied for 13th in the league with 15 strikeouts. These numbers show the pitching pipeline is still strong and ready to help the big league club. The team needs this depth after seeing rookies like Nolan McLean and Christian Scott step up this year.

Future Looks Bright

Steamer projections already have the Mets ranked sixth in the league for depth next year. The site sees the team getting 41 Wins Above Replacement for the 2027 season. Their offense looks solid with a fourth-place rank, while the pitching sits at 17th. Fitch Ratings even gave Citi Field an ‘A-‘ rating, noting the “historical franchise strength of the New York Mets.” That financial vote of confidence matches what we see on the field with these young players.

The Mets are also adding former catcher A.J. Ellis as a strategy coordinator to help guide the roster. Following the World Series, 504 players became minor league free agents, leaving the team with tasks to complete. But the core of the future is already showing up in Puerto Rico and Arizona.