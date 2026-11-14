Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

They erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 98-93 on Wednesday night. This gritty victory capped a perfect four-game road trip. Jayson Tatum helped lead the charge, but the whole squad showed they can handle pressure when the game slips away.

Many teams would have folded after such a large hole. The Celtics did the opposite. This win was the fifth straight for the team.

Clutch Moments From The Bench

While Tatum led the offense, the bench players provided the spark needed to close the gap. Derrick White posted a 19-point, 4-block performance that changed the momentum. Neemias Queta sank two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to provide the Celtics a three-point advantage. Teammates expressed strong praise for White after that big defensive stand. Robinson also told Queta to knock down those free throws, highlighting the trust between the players.

White responded to the praise with a simple, “I like you.” These exchanges show a team that enjoys playing together. That connection matters more than any single statistic.

A Celebration That Went Late

The team’s bond was on full display after the final buzzer. The plane heading back to Boston was delayed after the week-long trip, which kept everyone in the locker room longer than usual. The players bantered and played music, with Ron Harper Jr. blasting Olivia Dean on the aux. Payton Pritchard threw out song requests while Robinson asked for some country music. Harper directed the postgame jam sesh despite being among the few players who never entered the ball game.

Joe Mazzulla noted the energy from everyone, even those who did not play. “Even the guys that weren’t playing just gave us a lift, energy-wise,” Mazzulla said after the game, according to CelticsBlog. The lift from non-playing guys is rare. It suggests a team that is built for the long haul. Tatum acknowledged the difficult schedule, mentioning they arrived at their Toronto hotel at 3 a.m. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tired today,” he said.

Despite the fatigue, the team focused on the big picture. “We talked about the four-game road trip, and we kind of talked about it before the game,” Tatum said. He emphasized that winning these tough games is required for greatness. “If you want to be great, these are games that you have to [win],” he said, according to the Boston Globe. The Celtics did exactly that on Wednesday night.